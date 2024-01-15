Skellefteå vs Vítkovice prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 16th, in the Champions Hockey League, the return matches will be held, determining the finalists. In one of these matches, Skellefteå and Vítkovice will face each other. Read the match forecast for these clubs on our platform.

Skellefteå

In the current season, Skellefteå faced challenges in the Champions League, exiting the group stage in fifth place with four victories in six matches. In the playoffs, they overcame Trinec, with a 3-4 defeat away and a 5-2 victory at home. The encounter with Färjestad was formidable; they conceded a 3-4 defeat in the first meeting on their home turf but secured revenge with a 4-1 win away, despite being considered underdogs. The team is also performing well in the Swedish championship, currently holding the third position in the regular season.

Vítkovice

The Czech club showcased a decent performance in the group stage of the Champions League but only qualified for the playoffs from the ninth position. In the knockout matches, they successfully navigated past Pelicans with a 3-0 victory away and a 1-1 draw at home, as well as Rapperswil with a 1-2 win away and a 5-1 victory on their own turf. In both mentioned confrontations, Vítkovice was not considered the favorite. On their home turf, the team is less impressive, occupying the 12th spot, but it is the last playoff-qualifying position. To secure a spot in the Champions League final, a comeback is imperative.

Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter, Skellefteå took a significant step towards the final by winning 4-2 away. The teams netted four goals in the first period, resulting in a 2-2 score, and subsequently, the visitors capitalized on their opportunities.

Match Prediction Skellefteå – Vítkovice

The Swedish club is clearly closer to the final and is considered the favorite in the upcoming clash. However, haste in drawing conclusions is cautioned, as scoring two goals in modern hockey can happen in less than a minute. Vítkovice has nothing to lose and must take risks; the hosts will strive to play from a position of strength, likely resulting in an intense battle. Given these circumstances, we consider a wager on the total goals being more than 5 a reasonable prediction.