In the fifth round of the Betway Championship, Siwelele will host Richards Bay. The match is set for Friday, August 29, kicking off at 19:30 CET. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

Siwelele vs Richards Bay: match preview

This is Siwelele’s debut season in the Betway Championship. Not long ago, SuperSport United competed in the tournament, but after last season the team ceased to exist. The club was bought for 50 million rand and has already played four matches in the new campaign. In the opening round, Siwelele confidently defeated Golden Arrows 3-1. However, this was followed by three consecutive losses: 0-1, 0-1, and 0-2. The team currently sits 12th in the standings with three points to their name.

Richards Bay started their season earlier in the MTN8 Cup, suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Last season, the club collected 33 points and finished eighth. In the opening round of the new Betway Championship campaign, Richards Bay lost 1-2, then suffered two more defeats by the same scoreline, 0-1. Only in their most recent match did the team secure their first win, beating Chippa United 1-0 at home. Richards Bay now occupies 13th place in the table with a goal difference of 2-4.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Siwelele have lost their last three matches.

Siwelele have failed to score in three consecutive games.

Richards Bay have won just once in their last five outings, losing the other four.

These teams have never faced each other before. However, in their last head-to-head, Richards Bay defeated SuperSport United 2-0.

Probable lineups

Siwelele: Goss, Ndebele, Makele, Mobbie, Rapu, Mokhuoane, Moralo, Saile, Lungu, Magidigidi, Pule.

Richards Bay: Salim, Vilakazi, Khumalo, Mabua, Makhineka, Zuke, Mtetwa, Mthembu, Ndelu, Mango, Mahala.

Prediction

Both teams have had a rough start to the season and are struggling to find the back of the net. I expect this match to be low-scoring as well. My pick: total under 2 goals at odds of 1.55.