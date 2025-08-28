RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak?

Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction Photo: https://x.com/RichardsBayFC_
Siwelele
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
29 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay
Richards Bay Richards Bay Schedule Richards Bay News Richards Bay Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the fifth round of the Betway Championship, Siwelele will host Richards Bay. The match is set for Friday, August 29, kicking off at 19:30 CET. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

Siwelele vs Richards Bay: match preview

This is Siwelele’s debut season in the Betway Championship. Not long ago, SuperSport United competed in the tournament, but after last season the team ceased to exist. The club was bought for 50 million rand and has already played four matches in the new campaign. In the opening round, Siwelele confidently defeated Golden Arrows 3-1. However, this was followed by three consecutive losses: 0-1, 0-1, and 0-2. The team currently sits 12th in the standings with three points to their name.

Richards Bay started their season earlier in the MTN8 Cup, suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Last season, the club collected 33 points and finished eighth. In the opening round of the new Betway Championship campaign, Richards Bay lost 1-2, then suffered two more defeats by the same scoreline, 0-1. Only in their most recent match did the team secure their first win, beating Chippa United 1-0 at home. Richards Bay now occupies 13th place in the table with a goal difference of 2-4.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Siwelele have lost their last three matches.
  • Siwelele have failed to score in three consecutive games.
  • Richards Bay have won just once in their last five outings, losing the other four.
  • These teams have never faced each other before. However, in their last head-to-head, Richards Bay defeated SuperSport United 2-0.

Probable lineups

  • Siwelele: Goss, Ndebele, Makele, Mobbie, Rapu, Mokhuoane, Moralo, Saile, Lungu, Magidigidi, Pule.
  • Richards Bay: Salim, Vilakazi, Khumalo, Mabua, Makhineka, Zuke, Mtetwa, Mthembu, Ndelu, Mango, Mahala.

Prediction

Both teams have had a rough start to the season and are struggling to find the back of the net. I expect this match to be low-scoring as well. My pick: total under 2 goals at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Rijeka prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 PAOK vs Rijeka: Can Rijeka hold on to their narrow lead? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Rijeka Recommended Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 KF Shkendija Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Haecken prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.84 Haecken Bet now 1xBet
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 2.12 Levski Sofia Recommended 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Grodno prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.6 Neman Grodno Bet now 1xBet
Brondby IF vs Strasbourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Brøndby vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 Brondby IF Odds: 1.82 Strasbourg Recommended Melbet
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 AEK vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 AEK Athens Odds: 1.78 Anderlecht Bet now Mostbet
BSC Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction Europa League Today, 14:00 Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 Slovan Bratislava Bet now Mostbet
Shamrock Rovers vs Santa Clara prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Shamrock Rovers vs Santa Clara: Can Shamrock Rovers hold on to their narrow advantage? Shamrock Rovers Odds: 1.63 Santa Clara Recommended Melbet
Servette FC vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 28, 2025 Servette FC Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Mainz vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.67 Rosenborg Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores