Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg?

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Silkeborgifinvest
Silkeborg
23 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Silkeborg, JYSK Park
KA Akureyri
Review
In the opening clash of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, Silkeborg will host KA Akureyri on Wednesday, July 23, at 19:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on an individual team total.

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Match preview

Silkeborg finished last season in seventh place in the Danish Superliga, earning a shot at Conference League qualification. The team dispatched Randers 3-1 and is now fighting for a place in European competition. Silkeborg began their preseason as early as mid-June, playing four friendly matches: three defeats and one win. Their Superliga campaign began on the wrong foot—a heavy 0-3 loss to Brøndby.

Icelandic side KA Akureyri are still in the thick of their domestic league campaign, currently sitting in the lower half of the table. The team occupies tenth place, with 18 points from 16 rounds. However, they are just two points adrift of fifth position—there’s still everything to play for in the hunt for a higher finish. Last season, KA Akureyri also finished seventh and earned their spot in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Silkeborg have won just one of their last five matches, losing the other four.
  • KA Akureyri have won two of their last six games, losing the remaining four.
  • Silkeborg have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches.
  • The two teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Silkeborg: Larsen, Hámelby, Poulsen, Estrøm, Gansås, Mattsson, Al Hajj, Freundlich, Larsen, McCowatt, Adamsen
  • KA Akureyri: Audunsson, Eilisson, Arnason, Rodri, Steingrimsson, Hafsteinsson, Arnason, Audalsteinsson, Willard, Petersen, Stole

Prediction

Silkeborg play at home and are considered the favorites for this encounter. KA Akureyri are positioned in the lower part of their domestic table, and in my view, have little chance away against the Danes. I’m backing the home side’s individual total over 2.5 at odds of 1.7.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
