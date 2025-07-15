Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round will see North Macedonian side Sileks face off against Montenegro’s Dečić. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of Dečić. Let’s break down the best bet for this decisive encounter.

See also: Klaksvik vs SJK prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

Sileks finished last season as runners-up in the North Macedonian league—their best result since the 2019/20 campaign. Under Aleksandar Vasoski’s leadership, the team has made defensive solidity its trademark: last season, Sileks conceded fewer goals than any other side in the league.

On the European stage, Sileks’ achievements have been modest—throughout their history, they’ve only once made it past the qualification phase, and that was back in 1995. After losing the first leg of this European campaign, their chances of progressing look slim once again.

Dečić earned their spot in European competition by winning the Montenegrin Cup—their fourth-place league finish alone wouldn’t have been enough for a continental berth. Defense has been their main strength as well, having conceded just 31 goals in 35 league matches last season.

Buoyed by their first-leg victory, Dečić are eager to build on their momentum. Despite the challenges of playing away, this is a cohesive and experienced squad, fully capable of grinding out a result when the stakes are high.

Probable lineups

Sileks: L. Djekov – Timovski, Nikolic, G. Djekov, Eftimov – Donov, Pires, Angeleski – Hrvanovic, Dodev, Alic

Dečić: Nikic – Dresaj, Ujkaj, Tomasevic, Gelaj – Bojanovic, Bajovic, Sekulovic – Radusinovic, Strikovic – Golubovic

Match facts and head-to-head

The first encounter between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Dečić.

Dečić are unbeaten in their last 10 matches

Sileks have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 games

Prediction

I don’t expect a high-scoring return leg. The visitors will likely focus on defense and play cautiously, waiting for opportunities on the counterattack. That’s why I anticipate a similar scenario to the first match—few goals on the scoreboard. The recommended bet: Under 2.5 goals at 1.66 odds.