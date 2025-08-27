Prediction on game Malmoe FF wont lose Odds: 1.53 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

As part of the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off round, Sigma will face Malmö. The clash will take place in the Czech Republic on Thursday, August 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this match.

Match preview

In recent years, Sigma has gradually strengthened its position in Czech football and now looks increasingly competitive on the European stage. Last season, the team captured the third trophy in its history—and the first in 13 years. Their Czech Cup triumph earned them a shot at the Europa League.

The team plays dynamic, high-tempo football, relying on pacey wingers and rapid transitions into attack. The Czechs are particularly effective in the interplay between midfield and the forwards, allowing them to create chances even against more seasoned opponents.

Sigma knows how to make the most of home advantage: on their own pitch, the club traditionally plays with high intensity and presses the opposition aggressively. The support of the stands and familiar surroundings often give the players extra motivation and help them shine in attack.

But Sigma's Europa League journey could end after their battle with Malmö. The first leg in Sweden ended in a heavy defeat, which all but dashed the fans' hopes. It’s highly likely that Sigma will be playing in the Conference League this autumn.

Malmö is an experienced European campaigner, regularly reaching the main stages of the Champions League or Europa League. This season is no exception, though there’s a lingering sense of disappointment.

The Swedes had no trouble dispatching Iberia and RFŠ in the early Champions League qualifiers, but all the fans’ hopes were dashed against Copenhagen. Malmö barely scraped a draw at home, but then suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat away.

After the first leg against Sigma in the Europa League, there’s little doubt about the outcome of this tie. The Swedes bounced back from their Danish debacle and earned a convincing victory thanks to a goal from Jönsen and a brace from Hakšabanović.

However, domestically, things are far from perfect. Malmö risks losing their league crown, trailing the leaders by 10 points with just nine games to go and sitting only in third place.

Match facts

Sigma has lost three of their last four matches.

Malmö has kept a clean sheet in three consecutive matches.

Sigma averages 1.4 goals per game at home, while Malmö scores an average of 2.6 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Sigma Olomouc : Koutny, Slaviček, Silla, Kral, Slama, Špačil, Braite, Langer, Navratil, Tkach, Vasulin.

: Koutny, Slaviček, Silla, Kral, Slama, Špačil, Braite, Langer, Navratil, Tkach, Vasulin. Malmö: Olsen, Busanello, Rösler, Jansson, Striger, Skogmar, Rosengren, Bolin, Ali, Ekong, Hakšabanović.

H2H

The first leg in Sweden ended with Malmö winning 3-0.

Prediction

After the first leg, the outcome of this tie seems clear. It’s hard to believe Sigma can claw back three goals to revive the intrigue, but they should at least put up a fight. Malmö outclasses the Czech side, so they shouldn’t lose the return leg either.