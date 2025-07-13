Shkendija vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Prediction on game Win KF Shkendija Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 15, the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers will see North Macedonia’s Shkendija host Wales’ New Saints.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The first leg of this Champions League qualifier ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Back in 2018, Shkendija thrashed New Saints 5-0 at home, but lost the return fixture 0-4.

In total, the two sides have met three times: 1 win for Shkendija, 1 for New Saints, and 1 draw.

In two out of three meetings, more than four goals were scored.

New Saints are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches, showing strong finishing in the final third.

Both teams failed to score in the first leg (0-0), though this was more of an exception than the rule.

Match preview:

In the first leg away from home, New Saints managed to hold out for a clean sheet — a goalless draw.

Heading into the return fixture, everything is still up for grabs: Shkendija have the home advantage, but the visitors have already proven they're capable of soaking up pressure.

Both teams played cautiously, creating almost no real chances and focusing on defense and minimizing errors. This result leaves the tie wide open before the decisive clash in North Macedonia, where Shkendija will look to make the most of their home ground.

Shkendija enter the match as favorites, buoyed by a confident domestic campaign where they finished top of the table. They’re on a seven-game unbeaten run at home, but there are concerns over their finishing — just two goals in their last three matches. In European competitions, Shkendija’s record is inconsistent, often exiting in the early stages, making this clash with New Saints especially significant.

New Saints, champions of Wales, are in excellent form: just two defeats in their last ten matches, including friendlies and cup fixtures. The side boasts a solid defense and performs well on the road. In the first leg, they managed to neutralize Shkendija’s attacking threat, a testament to their tactical discipline. While they're regulars in European qualifiers, they rarely progress beyond the second round. Expect New Saints to stick to their defensive game plan and look for opportunities on the counter. Judging by current form and what’s at stake, this promises to be a tense affair, with the potential for goals especially in the second half.

Probable lineups:

Shkendija : Baboucar Gaye – Imran Fetai, Klisman Cake, Anes Meliki, Aleksandar Trumci – Florent Ramadani, Kamer Kaka – Blagoj Todorovski, Valmir Nafiu, Fiton Ademi – Besart Ibraimi.

: Baboucar Gaye – Imran Fetai, Klisman Cake, Anes Meliki, Aleksandar Trumci – Florent Ramadani, Kamer Kaka – Blagoj Todorovski, Valmir Nafiu, Fiton Ademi – Besart Ibraimi. New Saints: Connor Roberts – Daniel Davies, Harrison McGhee, Jack Bowdenham, Ryan Astles – Leo Smith, Daniel Williams, Rory Holden – Adam Wilson, Zak Clarke, Ryan Brobbel.

Shkendija vs New Saints prediction:

Shkendija will fight until the final whistle, desperate to score, but New Saints have already shown their reliability and discipline. Expect a tight, cagey contest with few chances, where any mistake could be costly for either side. Still, considering Shkendija’s higher quality and the home advantage, the smart money is on a Shkendija win: home victory (odds 1.8)