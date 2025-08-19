Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the final round of Europa League qualification will see Shkëndija face off against Ludogorets. The match is set to kick off at 20:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking potential for this clash.

Shkëndija

Shkëndija from Tetovo are the champions of North Macedonia and the last representative of their country in European competitions this season. Their journey began in the Champions League: after two draws against New Saints in the first round, they scraped through with a dramatic win in extra time, showcasing their fighting spirit. In the second round, they stunned Steaua — winning 1-0 at home and pulling off a comeback in Romania.

In the third round, Shkëndija put up a respectable fight against Qarabag: losing at home after a penalty, and then succumbing to their opponent's class away with a 1-5 defeat. Nevertheless, the team secured a spot in the Conference League and now battles Ludogorets for a coveted Europa League berth.

In the Macedonian league, Shkëndija started confidently, winning back-to-back matches (5-1 and 3-1). On home soil, they’re particularly solid: three wins, a draw, and just one defeat — to Qarabag.

This upcoming clash will be the first-ever meeting between the sides. Ludogorets may be the favorites on paper, but Shkëndija have already proved they’re capable of upsetting more illustrious opponents.

Ludogorets

Ludogorets are the undisputed powerhouse of Bulgarian football: they’ve claimed their 14th consecutive domestic title and once again earned a shot at the Champions League. But the “Eagles” have faced their share of difficulties in qualification.

In the first round against Dinamo Minsk, the Bulgarians managed only a 1-0 home win, then lost 1-2 away, advancing only in extra time. The script repeated itself against Rijeka: a 0-0 draw away and a 1-1 draw at home, where Ludogorets capitalized on their opponent’s red cards and once again clinched it in overtime. In the third round, Ferencváros proved too strong: a goalless draw in Bulgaria followed by a crushing 0-3 defeat in Hungary. Now, the team will fight for at least a place in the Europa League.

In the Bulgarian league, Ludogorets started in dominant fashion: four consecutive wins with an 11-1 goal difference, topping the table. However, after their European setback, they suffered their first stumble — a 0-0 draw with Lokomotiv Sofia. Overall, their form is stable: just one loss in their last nine matches (to Ferencváros), with four wins and four draws.

The main issue lies in their away performances. In this European campaign, Ludogorets haven’t won any games on the road: defeats to Dinamo Minsk and Ferencváros, a draw with Rijeka. Still, the squad’s experience and quality make the Bulgarians favorites in this matchup against Shkëndija.

Probable lineups

Gaye, Webster, Tsake, Fetai, Trumtsi, Chaka, Ramadani, Latifi, Zejnulaj, Tamba, Ibraimi. Ludogorets: Bonmann, Son, Verdon, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov, Kaloch, Duarte, Chochev, Eric Markus, Bile, Caio Vidal.

Key facts and head-to-head

Four of Shkëndija’s last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in four of Shkëndija’s last five matches.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Shkëndija vs Ludogorets match prediction

Ludogorets come into the tie as favorites, thanks to their stronger squad and European experience. But Shkëndija have already shown they’re capable of springing surprises, having knocked out tough opponents and playing with discipline. The Macedonians tend to be cautious at home, and their European matches often feature few goals. Ludogorets, meanwhile, are yet to win away from home in these qualifiers and also play conservatively. That’s why the first leg is likely to be a cagey affair, with both sides emphasizing defensive solidity. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals, with odds of 1.68.