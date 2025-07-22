Sheriff vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, Sheriff will host Utrecht. I suggest betting on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Sheriff has qualified for the Europa League group stage seven times.

Utrecht is the third Dutch team that Sheriff will face in its history.

Utrecht has never previously played against Moldovan teams.

Since August 17 of last year, Sheriff has lost only one match.

Match preview

Sheriff is Moldova's most renowned football club. The team regularly features in European competitions and once even made it to the Champions League group stage, where they famously defeated Real Madrid. Sheriff has won the Moldovan championship 21 times, though in the last two seasons they finished as runners-up.

In the current Moldovan Super League campaign, Sheriff has collected 13 points from 5 matches, putting them firmly at the top of the table. After four consecutive wins, the team from Tiraspol was held to a 0-0 draw by Petrocub. In the Europa League's first qualifying round, Sheriff confidently dispatched Kosovo's Prishtina—winning 4-0 at home and losing 1-2 away, a result that didn't affect their qualification.

Utrecht had an exceptionally strong previous season and for a long time were in contention for a top-3 finish and a spot in the Champions League. However, Feyenoord, led by Robin van Persie, produced a stunning finish to the season, and Utrecht ultimately finished fourth, just four points behind.

This summer, Utrecht made significant changes to their squad, signing eight new players. The most expensive signing was left winger Yoann Catelin, for whom they paid Lorient €2.8 million. Also notable is the arrival of central midfielder Danny De Vita from Bochum on a free transfer, and the signing of winger Emirhan Demircan from Bayern Munich's reserve team.

Probable lineups

Sheriff: Dulgerov - Lopez, Boakye, Magassouba - Serobyan, Ademo, Soumah, Bayala, Sales Freire - Gjoni, Diarra

Utrecht: Brouwer - El Karouani, Virggever, Didden, Westerlund - Jensen, Engwanda-Onjena, Catelin, Fraulo, Miguel Rodriguez - Min

Sheriff vs Utrecht prediction

Utrecht comes into this tie as the favorite, but Sheriff is strong at home and should be able to score at least once. My bet is on the total goals to be over 2.5.