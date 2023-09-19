Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.16 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Thursday, September 21 at 17:45 CET, the match of the first round of Group G of the Europa League will take place at the Sheriff Stadium in Tiraspol, where the Moldovan Sheriff will host the Italian Roma.

FC Sheriff

Sheriff is the only club from Moldova to participate in the Champions League and Europa League. “Wasps” won the Moldavian championship 21 times, took the national Cup twelve times and the Super Cup seven times. For the first time, the Moldovans managed to get into the group stage of the European Cup, namely the Europa League, in the 2010/11 season, but took last place there. Then there were the 2013/14 and 2017/18 seasons where the team took third place in the group. However, the pinnacle of the club’s success in the European arena was participation in the Champions League of the 2021/22 season, where the team also took third place in the group, losing the leadership to Real Madrid and Inter, but the Moldovans’ victory over Real Madrid (2:1) was a sensation.

Last season, Sheriff took first place in the National Division of Moldova and reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they defeated the Belarusian BATE in the home match (5:2), and held a draw away (2:2). In the next qualifying stage, Wasps met with the Faroese KI Klaksvik and, after an away draw (1:1), managed to win in Tiraspol (2:1).

Now, Sheriff is in second place in the National Division of Moldova with twelve points for four wins in five matches. This season, Wasps defeated Petrocub (1:0), Sparta Selemet (2:0), Buiucani (5:0) and Floresti (5:1), but also lost one match to Milsami (0:2), who are now are leading the championship.

Roma

Last year's Europa League finalist is more famous than his opponent on the world stage. The club from Rome became the champion of Italy three times, won the Cup nine times and the country's Super Cup twice. In 2021, with Jose Mourinho at the helm of the team, the Romans won the 2021/22 Conference League and reached the Europa League final of the previous season, but lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout.

Last season, Roma took sixth place in the standings and received a direct ticket to the group stage of the Europa League. Nevertheless, so far at the start of the current season in Serie A, Roma is not showing the most encouraging results. After four rounds, the Wolves have only one win and one draw, and four points allow them to be in 12th position. In the first round, the Romans played to a draw with Salernitana (2:2), then there were two defeats from Verona and Milan with the same score (2:1), and in the last round on Sunday, the “wolves” bounced back at Empoli, scoring seven goals against them and for the first time this season, keeping a clean sheet.

Roma have significantly strengthened their squad through transfers this year, signing Lukaku from Chelsea, Paredes and Sanches from PSG, Hayur from Lyon and others.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

The clubs have not played each other yet. In the 2021/22 Champions League season, Sheriff was already in a group with an Italian club, it was Inter Milan, and then the Nerazzuri won twice with a score of 3:1. For Roma this will be the first experience of playing with Moldovan clubs.

Striker Abu Ouattara will definitely not play in the match for Sheriff due to a leg injury, and striker Tammy Abraham, midfielder Marash Kumbulla and defenders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Chris Smalling will not be able to help Roma due to various injuries.

Match forecast

Sheriff has already proven that he knows how to score against the giants of European football, and Roma’s defense has not been working very well lately, so I think that the Moldovans are quite capable of scoring at least one goal to the opponent, but the “wolves” will also snatch victory and my bet is on both If they score, yes, for 2.16.