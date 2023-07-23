Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.92 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 26, Stadionul Sheriff (Tiraspol) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League qualification, in which Sheriff will compete with Maccabi Haifa. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sheriff



The club has got an experience of playing in the main round of the Champions League. That success was a recent one: it, being under the rule of Vernydub, made its way into the group in 2021. Moreover, the team did not calm down on that success – it took 4 points in the battles against Shakhtar there and even won the match with Real Madrid in Madrid! As a result, it managed to take the final 3rd place in the quartet. The next European competition was less successful, but ended only in 2023, when “the Yellow and Blacks” were eliminated from the Conference League play-offs. This summer has already given an opportunity to overcome one qualifying round – that was a confrontation with a representative of neighbouring Romania. Speaking about the struggle with Viitorul, “the Sharks” were able to take the minimum, but victory. Still, it turned out to repeat the score due to Talal’s goal “in the locker room”. And the team brought it to a devastating 3-0 result in extra time. Henrique Luvannor, who had returned to Moldova again, can be considered a hero. The experienced Brazilian footballer did not score himself, but he made two decisive assists.

Maccabi Haifa



The team does not have such unconditional dominance at the inner arena as Sheriff has. Still, there are enough championship titles, especially since for the past three times in a row, if we take into account the previous draw, it has been possible to get the golden medals. That success provided “the Greens from the Carmel” with a Champions League start. And they can definitely take the last attempt into their asset: the team went into the group round, was able to give a battle to PSG and Benfica, moreover, Juventus was defeated at the home arena. This time, the club started successfully, defeating Hamrun in the first match, in Malta. The Israeli team really “relaxed” on the home field after that, and it even lost the first half to “the Spartans”, but then achieved a strong-willed 2-1 victory due to the goals at the away arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



This will be Maccabi’s first visit to Tiraspol.

Predictions



