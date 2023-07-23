RU RU
Main Predictions Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023

Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023

FC Sheriff FC Sheriff
Champions League 26 july 2023, 13:00 FC Sheriff - Maccabi Haifa
-
- : -
International, Tiraspol, Sheriff Stadium
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.92

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 26, Stadionul Sheriff (Tiraspol) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League qualification, in which Sheriff will compete with Maccabi Haifa. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sheriff


The club has got an experience of playing in the main round of the Champions League. That success was a recent one: it, being under the rule of Vernydub, made its way into the group in 2021. Moreover, the team did not calm down on that success – it took 4 points in the battles against Shakhtar there and even won the match with Real Madrid in Madrid! As a result, it managed to take the final 3rd place in the quartet. The next European competition was less successful, but ended only in 2023, when “the Yellow and Blacks” were eliminated from the Conference League play-offs. This summer has already given an opportunity to overcome one qualifying round – that was a confrontation with a representative of neighbouring Romania. Speaking about the struggle with Viitorul, “the Sharks” were able to take the minimum, but victory. Still, it turned out to repeat the score due to Talal’s goal “in the locker room”. And the team brought it to a devastating 3-0 result in extra time. Henrique Luvannor, who had returned to Moldova again, can be considered a hero. The experienced Brazilian footballer did not score himself, but he made two decisive assists.

Maccabi Haifa


The team does not have such unconditional dominance at the inner arena as Sheriff has. Still, there are enough championship titles, especially since for the past three times in a row, if we take into account the previous draw, it has been possible to get the golden medals. That success provided “the Greens from the Carmel” with a Champions League start. And they can definitely take the last attempt into their asset: the team went into the group round, was able to give a battle to PSG and Benfica, moreover, Juventus was defeated at the home arena. This time, the club started successfully, defeating Hamrun in the first match, in Malta. The Israeli team really “relaxed” on the home field after that, and it even lost the first half to “the Spartans”, but then achieved a strong-willed 2-1 victory due to the goals at the away arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


This will be Maccabi’s first visit to Tiraspol.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the opponents to be equal or, to be more precise, they give a minimal advantage to the guests. Still, Sheriff is not bad, so, we bet on it with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.92).

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.92

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 13:00 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Sirius Odds: 1.93 Mjaellby Recommended Linebet
Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 13:00 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Viking Odds: 1.94 Aalesund Bet now MelBet
Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Portuguese League Cup Today, 15:15 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Boavista Odds: 1.9 Bet now BetWinner
Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:30 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Talleres Odds: 1.95 Gimnasia LP Recommended BetWinner
Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Odds: 1.76 Fluminense Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr Football news Today, 07:30 Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman Football news Today, 04:50 Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023