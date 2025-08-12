Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 14, 2025, the second leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round will see Sheriff take on Anderlecht. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the goal tally in this matchup.

Sheriff

Last season, Sheriff missed out on the Moldovan championship title for the second year in a row, finishing as runners-up in the domestic league. However, the team managed to make up for that disappointment by claiming the national cup, overcoming league champions Milsami in the final.

This European campaign, the Tiraspol side started in the Europa League qualifiers, where their first opponent was Kosovo's Prishtina. Sheriff won the tie 5-2 on aggregate, despite losing the return leg away 1-2. Next up was a much tougher challenge in the form of Dutch side Utrecht. Suffering a 1-3 defeat at home and a 1-4 loss away, the Moldovan club dropped into the Conference League, where the draw pitted them against Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht. The first leg in Brussels saw Sheriff lose 0-3, leaving them in an extremely difficult position ahead of the return fixture.

Sheriff's matches are almost always played in attacking style and thrill the fans with plenty of goals. In five of the team's last six outings, the total has gone over 2.5 goals, making their games spectacular and eventful.

Between European fixtures, Sheriff played a domestic league match, defeating Politehnica 3-0. The team currently leads the league table with 19 points, two clear of their closest challengers.

Historically, Sheriff has hosted Anderlecht only once on home soil. That happened in 2001 in the Champions League qualifiers, with the home side losing 1-2 to the Belgian club.

Anderlecht

Last season, Anderlecht finished fourth in the Belgian league. In the domestic cup, they reached the final but fell to Club Brugge, narrowly missing out on silverware. The Brussels club hasn't won the league title for quite some time — their last triumph came in the 2016/17 season.

Anderlecht enjoyed a successful pre-season, going unbeaten in five friendlies. In the Europa League qualifiers, the Belgians started against Swedish side Häcken. Anderlecht managed a narrow 1-0 win at home but struggled in the return leg, losing 1-2 and then being knocked out on penalties, dropping into the Conference League.

In the first leg against Sheriff on home turf, Anderlecht gave themselves a comfortable cushion, winning 3-0, which allows the Belgians to approach the return leg in Moldova with confidence.

In the new Belgian league campaign, after three rounds, the team sits fifth, with two wins and one loss. In the most recent round, Anderlecht suffered a surprising 2-3 home defeat to Waregem.

In head-to-head history with Sheriff, the Belgians have played three matches and won them all. The overall goal difference stands at 9-1 in Anderlecht's favor.

Probable line-ups

Sheriff: Dyulgerov, Magassouba, Boakye, Rai, Sven, Ademo, Soumah, Bayala, Odede, Diarra, Ghioni.

Dyulgerov, Magassouba, Boakye, Rai, Sven, Ademo, Soumah, Bayala, Odede, Diarra, Ghioni. Anderlecht: Kosemans, Camara, Kana, Hey, Augustinsson, De Cat, Llansana, Verschaeren, Hazard, Angulo, Dolberg.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

5 of Sheriff’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Anderlecht have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

6 of Anderlecht’s last 7 away games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Anderlecht have won their last 3 meetings with Sheriff.

Sheriff vs Anderlecht match prediction

This upcoming clash promises to be packed with goals and drama. Sheriff have nothing left to lose and will be forced to go on the offensive from the opening whistle in a bid to pull off a comeback. For Anderlecht, the away trip to Moldova won't be a reason for caution — the Belgians traditionally play assertively on the road and score freely, and their commanding lead from the first leg will allow them to join the attack with even more freedom. All signs point to an open, dynamic match with plenty of chances at both ends. My pick for this game: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.8.