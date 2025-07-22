Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg?

Prediction on game Win Qarabag FK Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, Shelbourne will take on Qarabag. The match is set for Wednesday, July 23, kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Shelbourne vs Qarabag: match preview

Last season, Shelbourne managed to break Shamrock Rovers’ dominance in the Irish Premier Division and clinched the championship. Now, the team has a chance to make their mark in European competition. In the Champions League first qualifying round, Shelbourne faced Linfield from Northern Ireland. The Irish side won 1-0 at home and drew 1-1 away. As a result, Shelbourne advanced and are now preparing for a showdown with Qarabag.

The Azerbaijani side have been national champions for four consecutive seasons. Unlike Shelbourne, Qarabag are just kicking off their official campaign. Their preparation for the qualifiers came through friendly matches: they played four, losing three and winning one. However, Qarabag boast significantly more experience on the European stage. Last season, they missed out on the Champions League but competed in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Match facts and head-to-heads

Shelbourne are unbeaten in their last six matches: three wins and three draws.

Qarabag have lost four of their last five outings.

Qarabag have scored at least once in each of their last 14 matches, while Shelbourne have found the net in their last six.

The two teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

Shelbourne: Kearns; Caffrey, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; Wood, Coyle, Lanny, McEnroy; Odubeko, Boyd

Qarabag: Mahammadaliyev; Bayramov, Mustafazade, Silva, Bolt; Bikalo, Jankovic; Zoubir, Borges, Andrade, Akhundzada

Prediction

Shelbourne pulled off a sensation last season, but Qarabag are a more stable side with far greater European experience. That pedigree could be the deciding factor in this qualifier. My pick: Qarabag to win at odds of 1.6.