RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg?

Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Shelbourne vs Qarabag FK prediction Photo: https://x.com/FKQarabagh
Shelbourne
Shelbourne Shelbourne Schedule Shelbourne Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
23 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dublin, Tolka Park
Qarabag FK
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK Schedule Qarabag FK News Qarabag FK Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Qarabag FK
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, Shelbourne will take on Qarabag. The match is set for Wednesday, July 23, kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Shelbourne vs Qarabag: match preview

Last season, Shelbourne managed to break Shamrock Rovers’ dominance in the Irish Premier Division and clinched the championship. Now, the team has a chance to make their mark in European competition. In the Champions League first qualifying round, Shelbourne faced Linfield from Northern Ireland. The Irish side won 1-0 at home and drew 1-1 away. As a result, Shelbourne advanced and are now preparing for a showdown with Qarabag.

The Azerbaijani side have been national champions for four consecutive seasons. Unlike Shelbourne, Qarabag are just kicking off their official campaign. Their preparation for the qualifiers came through friendly matches: they played four, losing three and winning one. However, Qarabag boast significantly more experience on the European stage. Last season, they missed out on the Champions League but competed in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Match facts and head-to-heads

  • Shelbourne are unbeaten in their last six matches: three wins and three draws.
  • Qarabag have lost four of their last five outings.
  • Qarabag have scored at least once in each of their last 14 matches, while Shelbourne have found the net in their last six.
  • The two teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Shelbourne: Kearns; Caffrey, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; Wood, Coyle, Lanny, McEnroy; Odubeko, Boyd
  • Qarabag: Mahammadaliyev; Bayramov, Mustafazade, Silva, Bolt; Bikalo, Jankovic; Zoubir, Borges, Andrade, Akhundzada

Prediction

Shelbourne pulled off a sensation last season, but Qarabag are a more stable side with far greater European experience. That pedigree could be the deciding factor in this qualifier. My pick: Qarabag to win at odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Win Qarabag FK
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
FC Copenhagen vs Drita prediction Champions League Today, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.95 Drita Recommended Mostbet
RFS vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League Today, 13:00 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? RFS Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Nancy Odds: 1.6 Strasbourg Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik prediction Champions League Today, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.62 Breidablik Recommended 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.76 Emma Raducanu Bet now 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.68 Yulia Putintseva Bet now Melbet
Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Cerro Largo Odds: 1.5 Central Cordoba de Santiago Recommended 1xBet
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1xBet
America de Cali vs Bahia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 América de Cali vs Bahia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 America de Cali Odds: 1.64 Bahia Bet now Melbet
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 10:00 Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.6 Persepolis Bet now Melbet
PAOK vs Apollon prediction Friendly match 23 july 2025, 11:00 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 PAOK Odds: 1.6 Apollon Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Cricket News Today, 07:54 Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed! Lifestyle Today, 07:52 Neymar shows how he recovers after training sessions and matches Boxing News Today, 07:47 "Did everything he could." Fury backs Dubois after defeat to Usyk Football news Today, 07:39 Negotiations with Barcelona on the brink of collapse! Frenkie de Jong fires his agent Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Outstanding in every field! Gianluigi Buffon honored with award for his autobiography Hockey news Today, 07:13 19-year-old hockey player tragically dies in the US after falling from hotel balcony Lifestyle Today, 07:12 "I want to hear your nonsense." Ferguson hilariously interrupts Ferdinand and Carrick's podcast recording Football news Today, 07:04 Marc Cucurella recalls 'that' Trump moment at the Club World Cup award ceremony Football news Today, 06:44 Decision made! Granit Xhaka agrees to join Sunderland Football news Today, 06:43 In high demand. Six Italian clubs show interest in Chiesa
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores