Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Championship England 29 sep 2023, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday - Sunderland
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Hillsborough
Sunderland Sunderland
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 29, in the match of the ninth round of the English Championship, promotion candidate Sunderland and the main loser of the season Sheffield Wednesday will meet.

Sheffield Wednesday

This team will probably start the new season in the third strongest division of their country. In eight rounds of the new season, the team has not yet achieved a single victory, having lost six matches.

Now Sheffield Wednesday are in deserved last place in the standings and their performance leaves no hope that the situation will change.

Interestingly, Sheffield Wednesday is the team with the worst performance this season. In eight matches they scored only five goals.

Sunderland

At the moment, the “cats” are in fifth place in the standings and have 13 points. Sunderland are seven points behind the top three, but the main task is to take a place in the top six.

The team won four times in eight rounds and lost three times. Another meeting ended with a draw. At the same time, Sunderland performs quite well in attack. In eight matches, the team scored 15 goals, which is one of the best figures in the league.

Defensively, Sunderland have conceded eight goals in eight matches.

Match prediction

Quite rightly, bookmakers consider the visiting team to be the favorite in the confrontation. The odds for Sunderland's victory are 2.53, but such a bet looks risky. I propose to bet on the outcome of the victory of the second team with a handicap of 0 with odds of 1.63.

