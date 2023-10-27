Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Prediction on game Rotherham wont lose Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham will play against each other as part of the 14th round of the English Championship. The match will take place at Hillsborough on October 29 and will start at 14:00 CET.

Sheffield Wednesday



This team will probably start next season in the third-strongest division of the country. Taking into account 13 rounds of the new season, the club has not taken a single victory yet (it lost 10 matches).

Now, Sheffield Wednesday is in the deserved last place in the standings and its performance leaves no hope that the state of things will change.

It is worthy to mention that Sheffield Wednesday is the team with the worst performance in the current season. It scored a measly number of goals in 13 matches – 5.

Rotherham



The team has not got any stars in its squad, and it was immediately clear to many that it would not fight for the play-offs. At the same time, the team is also unable to struggle for survival.

12 matches bring the 22nd place in the standings – it has taken only 9 points. Rotherham has got 2 wins and 3 draws. The team lost the rest of the matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Wednesday hasn’t scored in 5 matches in a row.

• Rotherham hasn’t won on the away fields since previous November.

• The opponents have not played a draw with each other since 2019.

Prediction



Both rivals are in terrible shape, but the hosts are considered to be the favourites of the following battle. I don’t agree with bookmakers and bet that Rotherham will not lose.

