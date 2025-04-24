Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at Hillsborough, where local team Sheffield Wednesday will host Portsmouth. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with a good odds.

Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday has already secured its place in the Championship for next season, allowing the team to play the last two matches without extra pressure. The team is currently 13th in the Championship standings, 10 points ahead of the relegation zone teams.

In the 44th round, the 'Owls' broke a five-match home losing streak and a six-match winless streak overall in the tournament by defeating Middlesbrough 2-1. The team conceded first in the 11th minute but managed to snatch victory by scoring the second goal a minute before the end of regular time. This victory gave the team confidence, and now they can calmly finish in the middle of the table.

Portsmouth, in turn, showed character by recovering their game at the end of the season and securing a place in the Championship for next year. In the upcoming match, the team can achieve a third consecutive victory, which would be their second such streak this season.

In recent games, they confidently defeated Watford (1-0) at home and secured an important away win over Norwich (5-3). These results give hope for a successful end to the season. However, the away form remains a problem, as they suffered 15 away defeats in their first Championship season.

Probable Lineups

Sheffield Wednesday : Charles – Sancho, Iekwe, Famewo, Johnson – Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Ingolsson – Smith

: Charles – Sancho, Iekwe, Famewo, Johnson – Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Ingolsson – Smith Portsmouth: Schmid, Williams, Pool, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

In the first match against Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth lost 2-1

The bet on 'Both teams to score' won in three out of five matches

The option 'Total over 2.5' won in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts and offer odds of 2.06 on a Sheffield Wednesday victory. However, we are in for a paradoxical match – the 'Owls' play poorly at home, while Portsmouth struggles away. In such a match, it's better to bet on goals. Our option is 'Total over 2.5' with odds of 1.82.