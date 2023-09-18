RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Championship England 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday - Middlesbrough
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Hillsborough
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Middlesbrough
Odds: 2.21

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 19, the main losers of the Championship at the moment will meet at the legendary Hillsborough. The teams hugged each other at the bottom of the standings with one point in their possession. The game will start at 21:00 CET.

Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday is one of the oldest and most titled teams in Foggy Albion. The club is a four-time English champion, three-time FA Cup winner and winner of the Football League Cup.

At the turn of the 80s and 90s, this club from Sheffield was highly rated in England. The team managed to reach the final matches in the English League Cup and FA Cup. They managed to win the League Cup in the 1990/91 season, beating the formidable Manchester United in the final, and the following season the team won bronze medals in the Premier League.

After relegation in 2000, Wednesday spent most of their time in the Championship, from where they were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season. It was not possible to return immediately - they lost in the semi-finals of the playoffs to Sunderland. But last season the “owls” performed a miracle.

The first match of the semi-final was lost without a chance - 4:0 in favor of Peterborough. In Sheffield, the hosts first managed to win back such a handicap, with the decisive goal being scored in the 8th compensated minute, and then in a penalty shootout they snatched a ticket to the final.

The team achieved their return to the Championship at Wembley thanks to a goal in the 120+3 minute of extra time.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough, like Sheffield Wednesday, is one of the founding clubs of the Premier League. It is worth noting that Boro played in the Premier League much more often than their next opponent. The team last played there in the 2016/17 season. And in the early 2000s, it was generally a strong middle peasant and competed in European competitions under the leadership of Steve McClaren.

Middlesbrough also had another interesting coach at that time - the team was led for several years by Gareth Southgate, the current coach of the England national team.

Boro fought for promotion until the end last season. They finished fourth in the championship and lost to Coventry in the play-off semi-finals.

This season was off to a bad start. Only one draw and five defeats dropped Middlesbrough to the bottom of the table. But in the League Cup, the team has already made it to the third round, where they will measure their strength with second-league Bradford.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

Sheffield Wednesday have not won an official match in normal time since May 7, when they beat Derby in the last round of League One.

Middlesbrough have only once managed to leave the field without conceding a goal in their last 18 matches.

There is some parity in personal meetings. The teams take turns exchanging victories. In the last four matches, the opponents always scored against each other.

Predictions

When all factors are taken into account, the difference in the class of teams may seem significant. I think Middlesbrough will recover quickly from their poor start. Therefore, I’ll risk betting on the guests to win.

Prediction on game Win Middlesbrough
Odds: 2.21

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 RB Leipzig Recommended Мелбет
Прогноз на матч Милан - Ньюкасл 19 сентября 2023 года Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.71 Newcastle Bet now 1хБет
Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Southampton Odds: 1.75 Ipswich Bet now Мелбет
Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Preston Odds: 1.98 Birmingham Recommended Мелбет
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Lazio Odds: 1.84 Atletico Madrid Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football Football news Today, 05:54 Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023 Football news Today, 02:30 Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona Football news Today, 02:10 Arteta spoke about Arsenal's toughest victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:55 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023