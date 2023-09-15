Prediction on game Win Ipswich Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 16, Sheffield Wednesday will play against Ipswich Town in the sixth round of the English Championship. In this meeting, one of the main outsiders will take on one of the favorites for the championship title.

Sheffield Wednesday

The opening five rounds have shown that Sheffield Wednesday fans should not expect any gifts in the new season. The team's performance makes it clear that they will be fighting for survival throughout the season.

In five matches, the team did not achieve a single victory and only tied once. Sheffield Wednesday lost the remaining games. Interestingly, the team scored only four goals and conceded nine.

Now Sheffield Wednesday is in penultimate place in the standings and so far there are no prospects for improving the game on the horizon.

Ipswich Town

Unlike their rival, Ipswich Town pleases its fans with results in the new season. From the first rounds the team was in a leading position and is now in second place in the standings.

In five matches, Ipswich Town won four and lost once. The team scores quite a lot - more than two goals per match on average. In five rounds, Ipswich Town scored 11 goals. But at the same time, the team misses quite a lot, as for one of the leaders. In five matches they allowed their opponents to score seven times.

Match forecast

There are currently no prerequisites for Sheffield Wednesday to gain points in matches against top opponents. Ipswich Town is exactly that. I will bet on the guests to win with odds of 2.