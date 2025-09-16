RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Shanghai Port vs Kobe: will either side kick off the AFC Champions League with a win?

Shanghai Port vs Kobe: will either side kick off the AFC Champions League with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Shanghai Port vs Vissel Kobe prediction Photo: https://x.com/visselkobe
Shanghai Port
Shanghai Port Shanghai Port Schedule Shanghai Port News Shanghai Port Transfers
AFC Champions League AFC Champions League Table AFC Champions League Fixtures AFC Champions League Predictions
17 sep 2025, 08:15
- : -
International,
Vissel Kobe
Vissel Kobe Vissel Kobe Schedule Vissel Kobe News Vissel Kobe Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening game of the new AFC Champions League season, Shanghai Port will take on Kobe. The clash is set for Wednesday, September 17, kicking off at 14:14 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Shanghai Port vs Kobe: match facts and head-to-head

  • Shanghai Port and Kobe have each suffered a single defeat in their last five matches.
  • Shanghai are unbeaten at home in five consecutive games: two draws and three wins.
  • On the road, Kobe have lost just once in their previous four outings.
  • Shanghai Port have scored at least one goal in each of their last 25 matches.
  • Kobe have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games this season, while Shanghai Port boast a 12% rate.
  • The Chinese side have not recorded a single clean sheet this season, whereas Kobe have managed it in 19% of their matches.
  • Shanghai Port have scored in both halves in 50% of their matches this season; for Kobe, this figure stands at 17%.
  • Kobe have conceded in both halves in 6% of matches, while for Shanghai it’s 23%.
  • The teams have met twice before, with Kobe winning both encounters: 2-0 and 4-0.

Shanghai Port vs Kobe: match preview

Shanghai Port clinched the Chinese Super League title for the second consecutive time last season. The team is once again competing in the AFC Champions League. Last campaign, they finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and advanced to the playoffs, where they fell to Yokohama Marinos 1-5 on aggregate in the round of 16. Domestically, they claimed the league title again, and this season is well underway: 51 points from 24 games, currently sitting second, just two points off the top. However, this summer the team lost their main star—Oscar—whose contract expired, and he chose not to renew.

Kobe also secured back-to-back J.League titles. The Japanese side are once again in the thick of the title race, amassing 54 points from 30 rounds, trailing the leaders by just one. In last season’s AFC Champions League, Kobe reached the playoffs as well, finishing fifth in the East with 13 points from seven matches. In the round of 16, they won the first leg 2-0 but lost the return fixture 0-3 and were knocked out. This season, Kobe are again seen as one of the favorites to advance from the group stage.

Probable lineups

  • Shanghai Port: Yan Junling, Browning, Li An, Wang Zhenhao, Li Shuai, Wei Zhen, Xu Xin, Matheus Vital, Matheus Yussa, Gustavo, Leonardo
  • Kobe: Maekawa, Hirose, Iwanami, Thuler, Yamakawa, Kawasaki, Ide, Ogahara, Miyashiro, Sasaki, Osako

Prediction

Both teams are eager to kick off the new AFC Champions League campaign with a win. While both have shown solid domestic form, this match is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair. The best bet here looks to be under 3 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 PSV vs Royal Union SG: will anyone kick off the Champions League with a win? PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.8 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.5 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Durban City vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City vs. Sivelele: Who will break their winless streak? Durban City Odds: 1.46 Siwelele Bet now Melbet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Duhail SC prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al Hilal vs Al Duhail prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 16 September 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.4 Al-Duhail SC Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 2.02 Seattle Sounders FC Bet now Mostbet
Ulsan HD FC vs Chengdu Rongcheng FC prediction AFC Champions League 17 sep 2025, 06:00 Ulsan Hyundai vs Chengdu prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 September 2025 Ulsan HD FC Odds: 1.62 Chengdu Rongcheng FC Bet now 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 17 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Pharco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 17, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.69 Pharco FC Recommended 1xBet
Slavia Prague vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 17 sep 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 17, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.58 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 17 sep 2025, 12:45 Olympiacos vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 17, 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.69 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
Slavia Prague vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 17 sep 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 September 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.55 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 17 sep 2025, 13:00 El-Gouna vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 17, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.45 Petrojet Bet now Melbet
Al Masry SC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 17 sep 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Ghazl Аl Mahalla: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025 Al Masry SC Odds: 2.05 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores