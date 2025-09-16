Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening game of the new AFC Champions League season, Shanghai Port will take on Kobe. The clash is set for Wednesday, September 17, kicking off at 14:14 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Shanghai Port vs Kobe: match facts and head-to-head

Shanghai Port and Kobe have each suffered a single defeat in their last five matches.

Shanghai are unbeaten at home in five consecutive games: two draws and three wins.

On the road, Kobe have lost just once in their previous four outings.

Shanghai Port have scored at least one goal in each of their last 25 matches.

Kobe have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games this season, while Shanghai Port boast a 12% rate.

The Chinese side have not recorded a single clean sheet this season, whereas Kobe have managed it in 19% of their matches.

Shanghai Port have scored in both halves in 50% of their matches this season; for Kobe, this figure stands at 17%.

Kobe have conceded in both halves in 6% of matches, while for Shanghai it’s 23%.

The teams have met twice before, with Kobe winning both encounters: 2-0 and 4-0.

Shanghai Port vs Kobe: match preview

Shanghai Port clinched the Chinese Super League title for the second consecutive time last season. The team is once again competing in the AFC Champions League. Last campaign, they finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and advanced to the playoffs, where they fell to Yokohama Marinos 1-5 on aggregate in the round of 16. Domestically, they claimed the league title again, and this season is well underway: 51 points from 24 games, currently sitting second, just two points off the top. However, this summer the team lost their main star—Oscar—whose contract expired, and he chose not to renew.

Kobe also secured back-to-back J.League titles. The Japanese side are once again in the thick of the title race, amassing 54 points from 30 rounds, trailing the leaders by just one. In last season’s AFC Champions League, Kobe reached the playoffs as well, finishing fifth in the East with 13 points from seven matches. In the round of 16, they won the first leg 2-0 but lost the return fixture 0-3 and were knocked out. This season, Kobe are again seen as one of the favorites to advance from the group stage.

Probable lineups

Shanghai Port: Yan Junling, Browning, Li An, Wang Zhenhao, Li Shuai, Wei Zhen, Xu Xin, Matheus Vital, Matheus Yussa, Gustavo, Leonardo

Kobe: Maekawa, Hirose, Iwanami, Thuler, Yamakawa, Kawasaki, Ide, Ogahara, Miyashiro, Sasaki, Osako

Prediction

Both teams are eager to kick off the new AFC Champions League campaign with a win. While both have shown solid domestic form, this match is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair. The best bet here looks to be under 3 total goals.