Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Win Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 2.02 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the AFC Champions League Round of 16, Shandong FC will host Kawasaki Frontale at home. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Shandong

Shandong secured the second position in their group but advanced as one of the best teams finishing in second place. The four-time Chinese champions accumulated 12 points but narrowly lost out to Yokohama on tiebreakers. Their last official match was against Yokohama on December 13th, ending in a 0-3 defeat. Shandong concluded the previous season of the Chinese championship in second place.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki convincingly won their group, garnering 16 points and outperforming Ulsan, Johor, and Bangkok United. Only Ulsan managed to take points away from Kawasaki in the final round, resulting in a 2-2 draw. This match marked the last official game for Kawasaki. In the J-League, Toru Oniki's team finished in the eighth position.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Shandong and Kawasaki have never faced each other before.

In 17 matches against teams from China, Kawasaki has 7 wins and 5 draws.

Shandong has won 7 out of 21 matches against teams from Japan.

Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction

Kawasaki has a superior team, having performed exceptionally well in the group stage. I predict a victory for the Japanese team.