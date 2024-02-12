RU RU NG NG
Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Shandong Taishan vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction
Shandong Taishan Shandong Taishan
AFC Champions League 13 feb 2024, 05:00 Shandong Taishan - Kawasaki Frontale
-
- : -
International,
Kawasaki Frontale Kawasaki Frontale
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Kawasaki Frontale
Odds: 2.02

In the AFC Champions League Round of 16, Shandong FC will host Kawasaki Frontale at home. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Shandong

Shandong secured the second position in their group but advanced as one of the best teams finishing in second place. The four-time Chinese champions accumulated 12 points but narrowly lost out to Yokohama on tiebreakers. Their last official match was against Yokohama on December 13th, ending in a 0-3 defeat. Shandong concluded the previous season of the Chinese championship in second place.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki convincingly won their group, garnering 16 points and outperforming Ulsan, Johor, and Bangkok United. Only Ulsan managed to take points away from Kawasaki in the final round, resulting in a 2-2 draw. This match marked the last official game for Kawasaki. In the J-League, Toru Oniki's team finished in the eighth position.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Shandong and Kawasaki have never faced each other before.
  • In 17 matches against teams from China, Kawasaki has 7 wins and 5 draws.
  • Shandong has won 7 out of 21 matches against teams from Japan.

Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction

Kawasaki has a superior team, having performed exceptionally well in the group stage. I predict a victory for the Japanese team.

Prediction on game Win Kawasaki Frontale
Odds: 2.02

