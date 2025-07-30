RU RU ES ES FR FR
Shamrock Rovers vs St Joseph's. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Shamrock Rovers vs St Joseph's. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Shamrock Rovers vs St Joseph's prediction @ShamrockRovers / X
Shamrock Rovers
31 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Dublin, Tallaght Stadium
St Joseph's
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 31 at 21:00 Central European Time, the second leg of the Conference League qualifiers will take place between Dublin's Shamrock Rovers and Gibraltar's St Joseph's. The first match ended in a resounding victory for Shamrock Rovers — 4:0. What should we expect in the return leg and what is the most likely prediction? Find out below.

Match preview

It seems that after a dominant away win, everything is settled for Shamrock Rovers. A four-goal advantage, home crowd support — what could be easier?

The Hoops are on an impressive run this season: in their last 15 matches, they've lost just once, drawn twice, and claimed 12 victories. In their previous five games, Rovers conceded just three goals while netting 11. Stephen Bradley's side play fast, attacking football, quickly transitioning through midfield to launch incisive attacks — and the results speak for themselves.

St Joseph's, who edged past Cliftonville in a dramatic previous round (5-4 after extra time), seem unlikely to turn this tie around.

The Gibraltar domestic league hasn't started yet, so the team is only maintaining form through training, which can't match the intensity of competitive games. In the first leg against Shamrock Rovers, Abraham Paz's side managed just one shot on target and barely troubled the opposition keeper. On the other hand, they did earn eight corners, but failed to capitalize on any of them. A lackluster attacking display and numerous defensive errors led to a heavy defeat.

Probable line-ups

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty, Grace, Lopes, Cleary, Grant, Mandroiu, Healy, Watts, Honohan, Burke, Gaffney

St Joseph's: Banda, Jolly, Curado, Barba, Martinez, Sanchez, Juanma, Alvarez, Armental, Moreno, Rey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is only the second meeting between the teams; the previous one ended in a 4-0 rout for Rovers
  • Shamrock Rovers have won four matches in a row and 12 of their last 15
  • St Joseph's have conceded at least two goals in every European match this season

Prediction

I expect Shamrock Rovers to pick up where they left off in the first leg and claim another victory. My prediction — total goals over 2.5 at 1.64

