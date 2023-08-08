Prediction on game Win Sevilla Odds: 1.97 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 11, Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (Sevilla) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Sevilla will compete with Valencia. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Sevilla



The club, being under the rule of Lopetegui, seemed to “register” in the quartet of the best. Moreover, everyone periodically thought that “Los Nervionenses” wanted and could move one of three traditional giants. Instead, “the White Andalusia” failed both under the rule of Julen and during the time of Joaquín Caparrós, who replaced him. Only a new castling, with an invitation of Mendilibar in the spring, made a success. Being headed by the mentor, it turned out, at least, to finally break away from the danger zone – however, the club finished in the 12th position. On the other hand, like many predecessors, Jose Luis was able to win the Europa League, and, therefore, “the White Andalusia” will participate in the Champions League. However, it is not entirely clear what the line-up will perform there. Indeed, all players were put up for transfer due to the abundance of debts. The losses are not critical so far, but there is plenty of time before the “window” closes.

Valencia



The team, being under the rule of Bordalás, reached the final of the Copa del Rey in 2022 – there, only by means of the penalty shoot-out, Betis turned out to be stronger. Speaking about the Primera, there was an increase, to the 9th place. One way or another, Peter Lim showed his eccentricity again, parting with a coach that had achieved the higher mentioned result. He made a bet on Gattuso and, quite expectedly, the decision did not work. Gennaro left already in the winter, but Ruben Baraja, the undisputed legend of “Los Ches” as a football player, who replaced him, simply did not allow the relegation to take place. To be honest, 42 points are not just low, suffice it to say that Valladolid was relegated after getting 40 of them. The team needs to add in the game, but will it happen? The squad didn’t get much stronger in the summer, on the contrary, several important players, including the most experienced one – Cavani, left.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Sevilla, despite the problems, took 4 points in the struggle with even more problematic Valencia in the previous season.

Predictions



