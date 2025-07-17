Sevilla vs Sunderland. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 19 at 21:00 Central European Time, Sevilla and Sunderland will face off in a preseason friendly. Here’s our quick analysis and betting tip for the match.



Match preview

Sevilla, coming off a disastrous La Liga season in which they finished 17th—just one point clear of the relegation zone—will be looking to turn things around on the pitch.

The club appointed Argentinian Matías Almeyda as their new manager during the offseason. Almeyda, who has previously coached AEK, Guadalajara, River Plate and others, has won league titles in Mexico and Greece, collected domestic cups, and generally established a reputation as a proactive head coach.

Sevilla have already played their first friendly, losing 3-1 to Birmingham. Guillén scored for Sevilla. Their preseason campaign continues, with Sunderland up next.

Sunderland, who earned promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, have had an active summer: the Black Cats have already made several signings to bolster their squad and aren’t planning to stop. Their goal is to remain in the top flight for at least another season.

Sunderland’s preseason preparations have only just begun: they played a warm-up match against National League side South Shields, winning 4-0. Sunderland scored twice in each half to secure a confident victory.

Probable lineups

Sevilla: Fernandez, Bueno, Vargas, Gonzalez, Ejuke, Carmona, Martinez, Oso, Romero, Rivera, Salas

Sunderland: Patterson, Silt, Ballard, Brown, Jones, Diarra, Le Fée, Mandl, Tuterov, Huggins, Isidor

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs

Sevilla have not drawn in their last six matches

Sunderland have conceded at least once in eight of their last nine matches

Prediction

Both Sunderland and Sevilla have a point to prove and plenty to showcase. In my view, we’re in for attacking football with plenty of chances. My prediction — Both teams to score: YES at 1.56