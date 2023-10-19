RU RU NG NG
Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Oliver White
Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction
Sevilla Sevilla
LaLiga Spain 21 oct 2023, 12:30 Sevilla - Real Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
As part of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga, a thrilling clash is set to unfold between Sevilla and Real Madrid. This encounter will grace the hallowed turf of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on the 21st of October. The kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time.

Sevilla

Following their disappointing campaign in the previous edition of La Liga, supporters are undeniably anticipating an upturn in fortunes. The team is set for a daunting task with the change in management. Points in the domestic competition have proven elusive, and their participation in the Champions League places an additional burden on the squad.

In La Liga, Sevilla has been gradually finding their rhythm after suffering three initial defeats. The "Nervionenses" have accumulated eight points to their name, with an additional match in hand against Madrid's Atlético, a fixture that was postponed due to heavy rainfall. Presently, the team resides in the 14th position on the league table.

Real Madrid

The vice-champions of the previous season have commenced the new campaign with conviction but recently succumbed to their first defeat of the season, courtesy of their city rivals, Atlético Madrid.

Following this setback, Real Madrid went on to secure victories in three consecutive matches, thereby reclaiming the summit of the La Liga table.

Intriguing Facts Pertaining to the Match and the Historical Encounters

  • Sevilla has encountered difficulty securing victory in three consecutive matches.
  • Real Madrid is currently on a winning streak, boasting four consecutive victories.
  • Sevilla has failed to defeat Real Madrid for over five years.

Prediction

Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid is currently in fine form. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that they will not face significant challenges in this match. While a change in leadership may invigorate Sevilla to some extent, Real Madrid is still favored to emerge victoriously.

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
