Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Kenley Ward
Sevilla Sevilla
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Sevilla - Lens
International, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Lens Lens
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, which will take place on September 20, 2023, the Spanish Sevilla and the French Lens will meet.

"Sevilla "

The Spanish team, after a triumphant season in the Europa League, where they won, had a disastrous start to the national championship.

Their performances are extremely inconspicuous. They were able to win their first victory in the championship only in the fifth round, defeating Las Palmas with a score of 1:0.

Before this, the Europa League winner lost three matches in a row.

It is also worth recalling that in the match for the UEFA Super Cup, Sevilla lost to Manchester City in a series of post-match blows.

"Lens "

Last year, Lens surprised many and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a long time. They finished the season in second place and earned a spot in the group stage of the tournament.

By the way, in the new season of the French championship, “Lance” upsets its fans. They lost four of five matches, drawing one. Lens is in 18th place in the standings with just 1 point.

Statistics and forecast for the match.

Sevilla is the favorite for this match according to bookmakers' quotes. The Spanish team have won once in their last five matches, while Lens are winless for eight games in a row.

The teams had never met each other before.

It is difficult to choose a favorite in a match where unstable teams meet. Of course, Sevilla looks like the favorite, but I won’t risk taking their victory. Most likely, the meeting will be productive. I will bet on the match total being more than 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2

