Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Sevilla vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Sevilla vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Sevilla vs Leganes prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Sevilla Sevilla
LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 10:15 Sevilla - Leganes
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Leganes Leganes
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 34 takes place this Sunday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Sevilla will host Leganes. I'm suggesting a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Sevilla remain stuck in a deep form crisis. Under Joaquin Caparros, the team has now gone six rounds without a win — suffering five defeats and managing only a draw against Alaves in that stretch. In their last outing, Sevilla fell to Osasuna away (0-1), dropping to 15th in the table and now sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Across their last nine La Liga matches, Sevilla have managed just a single victory. The Andalusians have been especially uninspired in attack — scoring only 35 goals all season, with just 14 of those coming at home (in 16 matches). Moreover, Sevilla have not won at their own ground for seven straight rounds, and in their last 18 home games, they have only once scored more than a single goal — in the match against Valladolid.

Leganes are also going through a rough patch — winless in their last seven matches, with three draws and four defeats. In the previous round, Borja Jimenez's side salvaged a point against Girona, equalizing deep into stoppage time (1-1). The team remains in the relegation zone, but survival is just four points away at 17th place.

Leganes have one of the weakest attacking records in La Liga — just 30 goals in 33 rounds, and only 13 away goals in 16 road matches. It's also worth noting that Leganes haven't won away in seven rounds, and have managed to score more than once just once in their last nine away games.

Probable lineups

  • Sevilla: Orjan Nyland – Kike Salas, Jose Carmona, Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa, Diego Ormigo – Lucien Agoume, Saul Niguez, Djibril Sow, Juanlu Sanchez – Dodi Lukebakio
  • Leganes: Marko Dmitrovic – Julian Chicco, Valentin Rosier, Javi Hernandez Carrera, Sergio Gonzalez, Jorge Saenz – Juan Cruz, Oscar Rodriguez, Renato Tapia – Dani Raba, Yan Diomande

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leganes defeated Sevilla 1-0 in the reverse fixture
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five meetings
  • The "Both teams to score" bet did not come through in any of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give the edge to Sevilla, offering odds around 1.85 for their win. However, our pick for this matchup is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6

