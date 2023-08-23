RU RU NG NG
LaLiga Spain 26 aug 2023, 15:30 Sevilla - Girona
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
On August 26, Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (Sevilla) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Sevilla will compete with Girona. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Sevilla


The club, on the one hand, finished the previous season with a trophy, which had already familiar to it and to everyone, at the international arena – it was this Spanish club that, despite all the problems and reservations, won the Europa League. At the same time, it rehabilitated, because, on the other hand, “White Andalusia” became a real disappointment of the previous temporada in the Spanish Primera (the team turned almost into a fighter for survival from a regular top 4 representative). Still, even in that case, when playing under the rule of Mendilibar in the spring, there was a certain revival. Although not everything worked out after the summer holidays. First, the club lost the home La Liga battle to Valencia – 1-2, then, having opened the score, it lost on penalties to Manchester City (even though it was considered as an outsider of the UEFA Super Cup). It seems that Sevilla had spent too much energy and, as a result, was defeated by Alaves with a 3-4 score.

Girona


The team has been around for a long time. At the same time, it was able to reach a new, higher level, when Middle Eastern investors, the same ones that control Manchester City, entered the project. The first “round” of “the Girondins’” stay in the Primera lasted 2 seasons in a row. Nowadays, they want, first of all, not to repeat that negative experience. Fortunately, Michel Sanchez’s wards are still pleasantly surprised. At first, having invited Tsygankov in the winter, there was even a fight for European competitions and the finish at the top of the standings. And the new season began with a draw on the field of Real Sociedad – moreover, the 1-1 score was achieved due to the performance of a recruit from Ukraine, Dovbyk, and an assist made by his team-mate in the national team! Speaking about the battle against Getafe, the higher mentioned couple was “silent”; Stuani, who made a double, was the soloist and the match ended in a 3-0 victory.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Taking into account the previous season, the newcomer of the Primera was able to beat “White Andalusia” twice.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider “White Andalusia” to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, “the Girondins” look no weaker now, so, we expect them not to lose in the away match (odd: 1.73).

