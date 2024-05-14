Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Win Sevilla Odds: 1.96 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On May 15, Sevilla - Cadiz will hold their meeting in the framework of the Examples. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive forecast for this meeting.

Sevilla

For the “white Andalusia” the season turned out to be clearly unsuccessful, as the team failed in the European Cup, and also played poorly in the domestic arena. Sevilla had a period when they had to think about survival. Now the club is in 12th place, and will definitely stay in the elite, although it is a weak consolation, as the European Cup zone is definitely no longer reach.

In the last round Sevilla lost away to Villarreal with the score 2:3, and missed the decisive goal only at 90+7 minutes. Offensive defeat interrupted a series of five matches without losses, for which they managed to score 13 points.

Cadiz

The season is not going well for Cadiz, the club is one step away from relegation, as it occupies the 18th position in the standings. The gap from the saving 17th place is 5 points, with three matches left to play. Only in an almost unbelievable scenario, the team will be able to keep their place in the strongest Spanish division.

In the last round Cadiz managed to beat on their field Getafe with a score of 1:0, so the team broke the series of four matches without wins, for which they managed to score only a point.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The teams in the first round arranged a scramble, Cadiz led 2:0, but the advantage in the end did not hold - 2:2.

Sevilla won 4 of the last 5 meetings on their field.

Cadiz have not won away in the current season of La Liga, 6 draws and 11 defeats.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

The hosts in this match are listed as favorites, although the level of motivation is higher in Cadiz. Now Sevilla is in good shape and will try to play to win, even despite the lack of tournament objectives. We suggest to bet here on the success of “white Andalusia”.