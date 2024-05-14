RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction Photo: https://sevillafc.es/ Author unknown
Sevilla Sevilla
LaLiga Spain 15 may 2024, 13:30 Sevilla - Cadiz
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Cadiz Cadiz
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sevilla
Odds: 1.96

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On May 15, Sevilla - Cadiz will hold their meeting in the framework of the Examples. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive forecast for this meeting.

Sevilla

For the “white Andalusia” the season turned out to be clearly unsuccessful, as the team failed in the European Cup, and also played poorly in the domestic arena. Sevilla had a period when they had to think about survival. Now the club is in 12th place, and will definitely stay in the elite, although it is a weak consolation, as the European Cup zone is definitely no longer reach.

In the last round Sevilla lost away to Villarreal with the score 2:3, and missed the decisive goal only at 90+7 minutes. Offensive defeat interrupted a series of five matches without losses, for which they managed to score 13 points.

Cadiz

The season is not going well for Cadiz, the club is one step away from relegation, as it occupies the 18th position in the standings. The gap from the saving 17th place is 5 points, with three matches left to play. Only in an almost unbelievable scenario, the team will be able to keep their place in the strongest Spanish division.

In the last round Cadiz managed to beat on their field Getafe with a score of 1:0, so the team broke the series of four matches without wins, for which they managed to score only a point.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The teams in the first round arranged a scramble, Cadiz led 2:0, but the advantage in the end did not hold - 2:2.
  • Sevilla won 4 of the last 5 meetings on their field.
  • Cadiz have not won away in the current season of La Liga, 6 draws and 11 defeats.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

The hosts in this match are listed as favorites, although the level of motivation is higher in Cadiz. Now Sevilla is in good shape and will try to play to win, even despite the lack of tournament objectives. We suggest to bet here on the success of “white Andalusia”.

Prediction on game Win Sevilla
Odds: 1.96

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 20:00 New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 New York Knicks Odds: 1.77 Indiana Pacers Recommended BetWinner
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:30 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.56 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction WTA Roma 15 may 2024, 05:00 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Jelena Ostapenko Odds: 1.59 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now MelBet
El Dakhleya vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 09:00 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 El Dakhleya Odds: 1.65 El Gouna FC Recommended MelBet
Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.56 Denmark Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 16:02 The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension Boxing News Today, 15:29 "This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined Football news Today, 14:13 UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League Football news Today, 13:41 It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid will sell their goalkeeper Tennis news Today, 13:38 Daniil Medvedev suffers a defeat and sensationally exits the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024