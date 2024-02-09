Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, February 11th, an intriguing match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will take place in La Liga. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time.

Sevilla

Sevilla has been underperforming this season, currently occupying the 15th position in the league table with 20 points. In their last five games, Sevilla secured only two victories, suffered two defeats, and played to a draw once. In their recent match, they defeated Rayo Vallecano with a score of 2-1.

Atletico Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" are positioned in the upper part of the league table. Currently, Simeone's team has 48 points after 23 matches in La Liga. In their last five matches, Atletico won three times, drew twice, and suffered one defeat. Their recent loss came at home against Athletic Bilbao with a score of 0-1, albeit in a Copa del Rey match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

In the current season, Atletico and Sevilla have already faced each other twice, with Atletico winning both encounters 1-0.

Atletico's unbeaten streak of six matches came to an end recently.

Sevilla has earned 11 points at home in the current season, ranking 16th in the league. Atletico has garnered 14 points away from home, placing them eighth in this regard.

Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid Prediction

Recent matches involving both teams haven't been particularly high-scoring, including their head-to-head meetings. Therefore, my bet will be on goals - under 3.5 goals with odds of 1.55.