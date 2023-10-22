RU RU NG NG
Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction
Sevilla Sevilla
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Sevilla - Arsenal
-
- : -
International, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Arsenal Arsenal
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72

Sevilla will host Arsenal in the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The battle will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 24 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Sevilla


Taking into account the triumph in the previous Europa League, Sevilla received the right to compete in the group stage of the Champions League in the current season, where it managed to start with the draws in the battles against Lens and PSV.

As for the championship, Sevilla is gradually coming to its senses after 3 defeats at the start. The team has already escaped the relegation zone. “Los Nervionenses” have got 9 points and a match in reserve against Atletico Madrid, which was postponed due to heavy rainfall. It is worth noting that a difficult calendar and a replacement of the coach do not give an opportunity to rise to at least the top 10.

Arsenal


Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship quite successfully. “The Gunners” score in all matches without exception and failed to win only 4 times – those were the struggles with Fulham, Chelsea and Tottenham, which ended in a draw, and the defeat made by Lens in the previous round of the Champions League.

The beginning of the Champions League, where the team had returned after a long absence, was pretty blurry (the aforementioned defeat made by Lens). Still, it is reasonable to note that Arsenal had confidently overcome the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena before.

Speaking about the English Premier League, the team is among the top 3 after 9 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Sevilla is unbeaten on the native field in 5 matches in a row.
• Arsenal lost only once in 14 previous matches.
• The opponents played against met each other at the group stage of the Champions League in the season of 2007/2008. Then the rivals exchanged home victories.

Prediction


I think we will spectate pretty interesting, unpredictable football in the following battle. Although the guests are considered to be the favourites, Sevilla is capable of giving a fight on its home field, which has been already proven more than once. I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72

