On Tuesday, September 26, Sevilla will face Almeria at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The match will take place within the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sevilla



Sevilla is one of the most successful Spanish clubs in the European arena. For instance, it took 7 victories in the UEFA Cup and the Europa League. By the way, “the Andalusians” are still the current winners of the latter mentioned tournament. Being under the rule of Jose Luis Mendilibar, the team beat Italian Roma in the previous final due to the success in the penalty shoot-out.

Moreover, the Europa League triumph was completed with the qualification for the group stage of the current Champions League, where it started with a home draw against Lens last Wednesday.

Speaking about the La Liga, the results were not so successful – Sevilla finished only in the 12th position.

The start of the new season, to be honest, is far from being perfect. Sevilla got the points in only 2 matches in the Spanish Championship. First, the club defeated Las Palmas on the home field, and then it played a draw in the struggle with Osasuna. “Los Nervionenses” also managed to lose the battle for the UEFA Super Cup, in which Manchester City was stronger in the penalty shoot-out.

Almeria



This football club was founded relatively recently (1989) and represents the same region as Sevilla. Almeria is only in its eighth season in the La Liga. The most successful result was the 8th place.

The team finished the previous season in the 17th position, only one point ahead of relegated Valladolid.

Taking into account the results of the current draw, Almeria is also not impressive. Apart from the draws in the matches with Cadiz and Valencia, there happened nothing positive.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Sevilla cannot win in 4 matches in a row, and Almeria has not won at all in the new season. Almeria’s last away success was on April 26, which happened in the confrontation with Getafe.

Speaking about 7 previous head-to-head matches, Sevilla celebrated victory 6 times.

Prediction



Taking into account all higher mentioned facts, I will bet on “total: under 3”.

