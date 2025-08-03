RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Photo: https://x.com/SevillaFC_ENG/Author unknownn
04 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Review Prediction
On August 4, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, Sevilla and Al-Qadsiah will square off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the match's goal productivity.

Sevilla

Sevilla endured a grueling campaign last season, narrowly escaping relegation to the second division. The team finished just one point above the drop zone, with survival clinched by a single victory at the end of the season. Over their final 11 league fixtures, Sevilla collected only 5 points — 1 win, 2 draws, and 8 defeats. That disastrous run nearly cost them their La Liga status.

The squad has already begun preparations for the new season, working to restore confidence and regain their rhythm. During the offseason, Sevilla played four friendlies against tough opponents. They managed just one win — a 4-2 triumph over Schalke — while also drawing 1-1 with both Marseille and Sunderland, and losing 1-3 to Birmingham.

Sevilla still have two more friendlies ahead — against Al-Qadsiah and Toulouse — before launching their new La Liga campaign. Their first official match will be an away trip to Athletic Bilbao, where they'll look to avoid repeating last season's mistakes.

Al-Qadsiah

Al-Qadsiah, in contrast to Sevilla, ended last season on a high note. It was their first year back in the top flight after winning the First League in 2023/24 and earning promotion. Al-Qadsiah made an instant impact, fighting for a top-three finish and a ticket to international competitions for much of the campaign. Ultimately, the club secured fourth place, just 5 points shy of the coveted zone, leaving a strong impression.

Moreover, Al-Qadsiah nearly finished the season with silverware — they reached the King’s Cup final but fell 1-3 to Al-Ittihad. Preparation for the new season is just underway: they have already played two friendlies, a 0-1 defeat to Belgium’s Sint-Truiden and a goalless draw with Levante. Two more crucial sparring matches await — against Sevilla and Nottingham — before the squad faces Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

This will be the first-ever head-to-head meeting between these two clubs, with both sides eager to make their mark.

Probable lineups

  • Sevilla: Nyland, Agoumé, Adams, Vargas, Gudelj, Carmona, Lukebakio, Salas, Sow, Suazo, Idumbo.
  • Al-Qadsiah: Casteels, Ricardo, Nacho, Takri, Al Ammar, Puertas, Fernandez, Saleh, Nandez, Christopher, Retegui.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Sevilla are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in Sevilla’s last 4 matches.
  • Al-Qadsiah have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 3 of Al-Qadsiah’s last 4 games have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between Sevilla and Al-Qadsiah.

Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah match prediction

Both Sevilla and Al-Qadsiah are just kicking off their preseason and haven’t yet found consistent form. Al-Qadsiah have looked unconvincing in recent outings, while Sevilla are also searching for their best shape. These preseason friendlies tend to be played at a measured pace, with little attacking risk. Given this, a low-scoring affair seems likely. My tip for this match is under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.47.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
