Servette vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

On Thursday, August 7, in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round, Servette will host Utrecht. I'm offering a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Servette have lost three matches in a row.

Utrecht have won only 2 of their last 5 official matches.

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in 4 of Servette's last 5 matches.

This will be the first official meeting between these two sides.

Match preview

Last season, Servette finished second in the Swiss Super League. The Bern-based side ended the campaign 10 points behind Basel, but managed to stay 2 points ahead of Young Boys, who have dominated Swiss football in recent years.

Servette began their European campaign in the Champions League, where they lost to Viktoria Plzeň in the second qualifying round. The Swiss side surprisingly won 1-0 away, but suffered a 1-3 defeat at home. The new Swiss Super League season has started disastrously for Servette: they lost 1-3 to Young Boys in the opening round and then suffered a 1-4 defeat against St. Gallen.

Last season, Utrecht managed to surprise everyone in the Netherlands. The red-and-whites spent much of the season in the top three and had a real shot at sensationally qualifying for the Champions League. However, Ron Jans' men lost momentum toward the end and finished fourth.

In the Europa League, Utrecht started from the second qualifying round, where they had no trouble dispatching Moldovan side Sheriff. Utrecht calmly won 3-1 away and then thrashed the Tiraspol team 4-1 at home.

Probable lineups

Servette: Frick; Baron, Severin, Bronn, Srdjanović; Cognat, Fomba; Njo, Morandi, Stevanović; Guillemenot

Frick; Baron, Severin, Bronn, Srdjanović; Cognat, Fomba; Njo, Morandi, Stevanović; Guillemenot Utrecht: Barkas; Horemans, Viergever, Van der Hoorn, El Karouani; Zechiël, Engwanda, Jensen; Jonathans, Min, Katlein

Servette vs Utrecht prediction

Utrecht are a classic Dutch side, known for their attacking brand of football. At the same time, both teams have defensive issues. I’m backing over 2 goals to be scored in this match.