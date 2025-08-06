RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Servette vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Servette vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Servette FC vs FC Utrecht prediction x.com/fcutrecht
Servette FC
Servette FC Servette FC Schedule Servette FC News Servette FC Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Geneve, Stade de Geneve
FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht FC Utrecht Schedule FC Utrecht News FC Utrecht Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday, August 7, in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round, Servette will host Utrecht. I'm offering a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Servette have lost three matches in a row.
  • Utrecht have won only 2 of their last 5 official matches.
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in 4 of Servette's last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first official meeting between these two sides.

Match preview

Last season, Servette finished second in the Swiss Super League. The Bern-based side ended the campaign 10 points behind Basel, but managed to stay 2 points ahead of Young Boys, who have dominated Swiss football in recent years.

Servette began their European campaign in the Champions League, where they lost to Viktoria Plzeň in the second qualifying round. The Swiss side surprisingly won 1-0 away, but suffered a 1-3 defeat at home. The new Swiss Super League season has started disastrously for Servette: they lost 1-3 to Young Boys in the opening round and then suffered a 1-4 defeat against St. Gallen.

Last season, Utrecht managed to surprise everyone in the Netherlands. The red-and-whites spent much of the season in the top three and had a real shot at sensationally qualifying for the Champions League. However, Ron Jans' men lost momentum toward the end and finished fourth.

In the Europa League, Utrecht started from the second qualifying round, where they had no trouble dispatching Moldovan side Sheriff. Utrecht calmly won 3-1 away and then thrashed the Tiraspol team 4-1 at home.

Probable lineups

  • Servette: Frick; Baron, Severin, Bronn, Srdjanović; Cognat, Fomba; Njo, Morandi, Stevanović; Guillemenot
  • Utrecht: Barkas; Horemans, Viergever, Van der Hoorn, El Karouani; Zechiël, Engwanda, Jensen; Jonathans, Min, Katlein

Servette vs Utrecht prediction

Utrecht are a classic Dutch side, known for their attacking brand of football. At the same time, both teams have defensive issues. I’m backing over 2 goals to be scored in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lille vs Venezia prediction Club Friendlies Today, 11:00 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.72 Venezia Recommended 1xBet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Bet now Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.72 Virtus Acquaviva Bet now Mostbet
Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 AEK Athens Recommended Melbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.59 Arda Kardzhali Bet now Melbet
Banik Ostrava vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.9 Austria Wien Bet now 1xBet
Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Riga FC Odds: 1.9 Beitar Jerusalem Recommended Melbet
Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Silkeborg Odds: 1.67 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Viking Odds: 1.65 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:09 Carragher believes Liverpool shouldn't pay £150 million for Isak Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Morecambe fans urge Tyson Fury to save their club from bankruptcy Football news Today, 07:59 Zinedine Zidane returns to the dugout! The Frenchman's new team revealed Tennis news Today, 07:48 Svitolina faces backlash from haters after defeat to Osaka Biathlon News Today, 07:32 Wow! The Bø brothers are making a comeback at the Milan Olympics Football news Today, 07:18 Forgotten Liverpool and Arsenal star could return to England from abroad Lifestyle Today, 07:10 A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym Lifestyle Today, 06:47 Neymar shares an adorable photo of his 1-month-old daughter in a Santos jersey Football news Today, 06:33 Napoli plotting audacious raid on Serie A rival Football news Today, 06:28 RIP. Ukrainian footballer Volodymyr Bilotserkovets dies at 25
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores