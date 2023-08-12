Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 15, Stade de Genève (Geneva) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Servette will compete with Glasgow Rangers. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Servette



The club involuntarily changed periodic successes (17 league titles, the last of which was taken just in 1999) to a deep recession in the 21st century. Having survived bankruptcy, “Les Grenats” only recently returned to the Swiss Super League. The coach who achieved the higher mentioned result, Geiger, finally managed to take the 2nd place in the previous draw, after which he retired. He was replaced by Wyler, whose last jobs were at Al Ahly and Kashima Antlers. René made his debut with a victory over Grasshoppers and the Swiss team immediately began to play in the Champions League qualification. It turned out to overcome more experienced Genk quite unexpectedly (that happened on penalties after a couple of effective draws). The new mentor lost, for the first time in a new position, last week. However, having conceded twice in the first quarter of an hour, then the guests were able to reduce the score to a worthy 1-2 result in Glasgow.

Glasgow Rangers



Being under the rule of Gerrard, the team was able to reach the peak – it did not allow hated Celtic to issue the 10th title in a row, and even became the champion for the first time after bankruptcy and returning from the semi-amateur level. Still, Steven was seduced by Aston Villa and “the Light Blues” could not hold on to the leading position without him. Nowadays, by the way, the ex-assistant of “Stevie G”, Beale, works as a manager – still, he also achieved the 2nd place (and lost the League Cup final). The higher mentioned result gave the opportunity for the Scottish team went to the Champions League qualification again. It started in a pretty fiery way, scoring twice in 15 minutes. Then the team conceded in return from a penalty kick and, having an advantage of 1 player for more than half an hour, limited itself to a 2-1 score. This time, it has no right to lose in Switzerland.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



On August 9, the clubs played against each other for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the Scottish team to be the favourite of the away battle. We agree that it has got good chances, but we use a safety bet on Rangers in the form of “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.6).

