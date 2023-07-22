Prediction on game Servette FC wont lose Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 25, Stade de Genève (Geneva) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League qualification, in which Servette will compete with Genk. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Servette



The team, taking into account its recent history, has survived, as the fans have calculated, five serious crises, being often on the verge of “extinction”. And even beyond – it was resurrecting after bankruptcy. The higher mentioned events happened in less than the previous quarter of the century – it is reasonable to mention that “Les Grenats” celebrated their next, already 17th championship in 1999, moreover, they managed to win the cup of the country in 2001. Being under the rule of Alain Geiger, only in recent years, it became possible, first, to gain a foothold in the Swiss Super League, then, to become a vice-champion in the previous season. Speaking about the current one, the coach, who is already 62, decided to put an end. Moreover, Gaël Clichy also left the club – a lot are even wondering that the 37-year-old French footballer was still playing out there. Only time will tell us what will happen to the new mentor, René Weiler, who will hold the first official match with his new wards on Tuesday.

Genk



The club was founded relatively recently, in 1988, by the merger of a couple of not particularly successful local teams. That event was beneficial and already the 20th anniversary of the creation was celebrated by winning the debut trophy – that was the Belgian Cup. Speaking about the following season, the team won the first championship title. Then “the Masters” took the golden medals of the Jupiler Pro League three more times, at the same time, the last but one draw ended unsuccessfully, in the 8th position, that is, they were left without the European tournaments. Thus, the new coach, Wouter Vrancken, who had come from Mechelen in 2022, achieved pretty good results, making his wards the vice-champions of the country from the very first attempt. To tell the truth, the season was unusual and the failure of the main favourite, Brugge, proves this fact. Would the team regret that it has not got ahead of Antwerp in the dispute for the championship – a new chance may not come soon?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Genk gained momentum when Servette began to have troubles. That is why there is no surprise that the confrontation will be the first head-to-head match.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, the hosts, who have returned to the tournament after such a long pause, will definitely do their best. Thus, we bet that the Swiss team will not lose (odd: 1.7).

