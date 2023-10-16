Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the European Championship qualifying tournament, a match between Serbia and Montenegro will take place on October 17, 2023. Both teams have equal chances for second place.

Serbia

The Serbian national team missed the opportunity to fight for first place after losing to Hungary. Second place is now in doubt for the Serbs as Montenegro, in third place, is just two points behind but has one game in hand.

The Serbs are counting on success, since in case of failure they will essentially be left out of the upcoming European championship.

Montenegro

Montenegro did not participate in the previous round, so they will go into this match rested. They have the opportunity to close the gap and fight for second place. In their last match they will face Hungary, who may not be so interested in the result of the game if they have already secured first place.

The Montenegrins look extremely good and they still have excellent chances of qualifying from the group. To do this, they need to score maximum points in the remaining matches. It is worth considering that they have a game in hand.

Prediction for the match Serbia - Montenegro 10/17/2023

Teams do not spoil their fans with productive football. Often games involving these teams take place with a minimum of goals scored.

Given the importance of the match for both teams and their motivation, we expect the game to be quite rational with a defensive focus. We take a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95.