ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025

Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Serbia vs Albania prediction Lars Baron/Getty Images
Serbia Serbia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
Albania Albania
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 11, in a World Cup qualifier, Serbia will host Albania on home soil. Read on for detailed team analysis and our match prediction.

See also: Latvia vs Andorra prediction and betting tips 11 Оctober 2025

Match preview

After successfully retaining their place in League A of the Nations League, Serbia have played four matches in World Cup qualifying, securing two wins, drawing once, and suffering a defeat in the fourth round. As a result, the team has collected seven points and currently sits third in Group K, but with a game in hand over Albania, who have picked up eight points from five matches.

Serbia's only loss in qualifying came against England: by the 52nd minute, the team was trailing 0-3, and after defender Milenković was sent off, the English side finished the job with two more goals to seal a 0-5 result. There was also a draw with Albania (0-0) and two victories: over Andorra (3-0) and Latvia (1-0). Serbia have performed well against weaker opponents, but have struggled to create chances against teams of similar caliber.

Albania, meanwhile, have already played five qualifiers: after five rounds, the team sits in a provisional second place with eight points. They boast the best defense in the group after England, conceding just three goals.

Albania's campaign started as expected: away to England, they failed to create any real threats for Pickford. Then came a win over Andorra (3-0), a draw with Serbia (0-0), and a pair of matches with Latvia—first, a surprising 1-1 draw away, followed by a 1-0 home victory.

Probable lineups

Serbia: Petrovic, Erakovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Nedeljkovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Birmancevic, Vlahovic
Albania: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Laci, Shehu, Asllani, Broja, Bajrami, Manaj

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The three head-to-heads between these teams are perfectly balanced: one win for Albania, one for Serbia, and one draw
  • Serbia have won three of their last five matches
  • Albania are unbeaten in their last five, keeping four clean sheets

Prediction

I believe this will be a tough encounter for both sides. Albania are likely to play a tight, defensive game with an emphasis on counterattacks, while Serbia will push forward in a dominant style—but breaking down Albania's defense won't come easy. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at 1.6

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Recommended Mostbet
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Recommended 1xBet
Hungary vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 october 2025 Hungary Odds: 1.4 Armenia Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Norway Odds: 1.58 Israel Recommended 1xBet
Portugal vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Portugal vs Ireland: Will Portugal Keep Their Winning Streak Alive in the Qualifiers? Portugal Odds: 1.72 Ireland Bet now Mostbet
Estonia vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil? Estonia Odds: 1.57 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Estonia vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Estonia vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Estonia Odds: 1.65 Italy Recommended Melbet
Portugal vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Portugal vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Portugal Odds: 1.55 Ireland Bet now Melbet
Iraq vs Indonesia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 11 oct 2025, 15:30 Iraq vs Indonesia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Indonesia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores