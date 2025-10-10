Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025
On October 11, in a World Cup qualifier, Serbia will host Albania on home soil. Read on for detailed team analysis and our match prediction.
Match preview
After successfully retaining their place in League A of the Nations League, Serbia have played four matches in World Cup qualifying, securing two wins, drawing once, and suffering a defeat in the fourth round. As a result, the team has collected seven points and currently sits third in Group K, but with a game in hand over Albania, who have picked up eight points from five matches.
Serbia's only loss in qualifying came against England: by the 52nd minute, the team was trailing 0-3, and after defender Milenković was sent off, the English side finished the job with two more goals to seal a 0-5 result. There was also a draw with Albania (0-0) and two victories: over Andorra (3-0) and Latvia (1-0). Serbia have performed well against weaker opponents, but have struggled to create chances against teams of similar caliber.
Albania, meanwhile, have already played five qualifiers: after five rounds, the team sits in a provisional second place with eight points. They boast the best defense in the group after England, conceding just three goals.
Albania's campaign started as expected: away to England, they failed to create any real threats for Pickford. Then came a win over Andorra (3-0), a draw with Serbia (0-0), and a pair of matches with Latvia—first, a surprising 1-1 draw away, followed by a 1-0 home victory.
Probable lineups
Serbia: Petrovic, Erakovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Nedeljkovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Birmancevic, Vlahovic
Albania: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Laci, Shehu, Asllani, Broja, Bajrami, Manaj
Match facts and head-to-head
- The three head-to-heads between these teams are perfectly balanced: one win for Albania, one for Serbia, and one draw
- Serbia have won three of their last five matches
- Albania are unbeaten in their last five, keeping four clean sheets
Prediction
I believe this will be a tough encounter for both sides. Albania are likely to play a tight, defensive game with an emphasis on counterattacks, while Serbia will push forward in a dominant style—but breaking down Albania's defense won't come easy. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at 1.6