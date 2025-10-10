Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 11, in a World Cup qualifier, Serbia will host Albania on home soil. Read on for detailed team analysis and our match prediction.

Match preview

After successfully retaining their place in League A of the Nations League, Serbia have played four matches in World Cup qualifying, securing two wins, drawing once, and suffering a defeat in the fourth round. As a result, the team has collected seven points and currently sits third in Group K, but with a game in hand over Albania, who have picked up eight points from five matches.

Serbia's only loss in qualifying came against England: by the 52nd minute, the team was trailing 0-3, and after defender Milenković was sent off, the English side finished the job with two more goals to seal a 0-5 result. There was also a draw with Albania (0-0) and two victories: over Andorra (3-0) and Latvia (1-0). Serbia have performed well against weaker opponents, but have struggled to create chances against teams of similar caliber.

Albania, meanwhile, have already played five qualifiers: after five rounds, the team sits in a provisional second place with eight points. They boast the best defense in the group after England, conceding just three goals.

Albania's campaign started as expected: away to England, they failed to create any real threats for Pickford. Then came a win over Andorra (3-0), a draw with Serbia (0-0), and a pair of matches with Latvia—first, a surprising 1-1 draw away, followed by a 1-0 home victory.

Probable lineups

Serbia: Petrovic, Erakovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Nedeljkovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Birmancevic, Vlahovic

Albania: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Laci, Shehu, Asllani, Broja, Bajrami, Manaj

Match facts and head-to-head

The three head-to-heads between these teams are perfectly balanced: one win for Albania, one for Serbia, and one draw

Serbia have won three of their last five matches

Albania are unbeaten in their last five, keeping four clean sheets

Prediction

I believe this will be a tough encounter for both sides. Albania are likely to play a tight, defensive game with an emphasis on counterattacks, while Serbia will push forward in a dominant style—but breaking down Albania's defense won't come easy. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at 1.6