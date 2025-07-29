Seoul vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.6 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On July 31, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Seoul and Barcelona.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first-ever meeting between Seoul and Barcelona.

The match is part of Barcelona's pre-season Asian tour.

The average age of Barcelona's squad is significantly lower, highlighting their focus on young talent.

Seoul's record in their last 5 matches: 3 wins, 2 losses.

Barcelona's record in their last 5 matches: 4 wins, 1 loss.

Barcelona will be testing out their summer signings.

A packed stadium and huge fan interest are expected.

Match preview:

Catalan giants Barcelona continue their summer tour of Asia, with a pre-season test against South Korea’s Seoul up next. The match will take place in the South Korean capital and offers another opportunity for the Blaugrana coaching staff to give youngsters a run-out and experiment with new tactical setups ahead of the new campaign.

For Seoul, this is a golden chance to prove themselves against one of Europe’s most decorated clubs. The hosts are expected to field their strongest lineup, and there’s no lack of motivation on their side.

Fans will be especially eager to watch Barcelona’s emerging stars, as well as the long-awaited return of several players from injury. There’s also a real possibility of seeing debuts from some of the new arrivals.

This clash promises intrigue and plenty of experimentation, with a sell-out crowd and a spectacular footballing spectacle on the cards.

Probable lineups:

Seoul: Kim Min-gu, Cho Jeong-hwan, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Young-kwan, Lee Ji-hyun, Kim Seung-hwan, Cho Yong-woo, Lee Yong-min, Park Ji-woo, Al Arab, Lingarad.

Kim Min-gu, Cho Jeong-hwan, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Young-kwan, Lee Ji-hyun, Kim Seung-hwan, Cho Yong-woo, Lee Yong-min, Park Ji-woo, Al Arab, Lingarad. Barcelona: Szczęsny, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde, Koundé, Pedri, Gavi, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Seoul vs Barcelona prediction:

Barcelona have showcased an attacking style, especially in pre-season, which makes the over 3.5 goals market very tempting. Given their offensive approach and recent results, this outcome looks likely. The difference in class and Seoul's defensive issues also support this pick. My prediction: total goals over 3.5 (odds 1.65)