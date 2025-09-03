Prediction on game W1(- 1) Odds: 1.58 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the 7th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Senegal will face Sudan. The match is set for Friday, September 5, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Senegal

Senegal are enjoying a confident World Cup qualifying campaign, consistently delivering solid results. After six matches played, the team sits second in their group with 12 points and a goal difference of 8:1, trailing group leaders DR Congo by just a single point.

On home soil, Senegal remain a formidable force: in this qualifying cycle, they have claimed two wins and a draw. In the first round against Sudan, Senegal played out a goalless draw away from home, then met their rivals twice at the African Nations Championship. Both group stage meetings ended 0-0, while their playoff clash finished 1-1, with Senegal prevailing in the penalty shootout. It’s worth noting that those squads consisted exclusively of players from African domestic leagues.

Looking at official home fixtures against Sudan in qualifiers and major tournaments, there has only been one such encounter, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Senegal.

Sudan

Sudan are also enjoying an impressive qualifying run, matching Senegal point for point. Their away form has been especially notable: Sudan have won every road game in this campaign, and have yet to concede a single goal away from home. Adding to their credentials, Sudan pulled off a surprise at home by beating group leaders DR Congo 1-0.

The team is showing excellent form and confidence: across all competitions, including friendlies, Sudan are unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches. However, only three of those have been wins, with nine ending in draws. At the recent African Nations Championship, Sudan reached the semifinals, losing to Madagascar, and then fell to Senegal in the third-place playoff.

The head-to-head record with Senegal spans six matches. The balance tips in Senegal’s favor — three wins and three draws.

Probable lineups

Senegal: E. Mendy, Diatta, Niakate, Koulibaly, An. Mendy, Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Camara, Dia, Sarr, Mane.

Sudan: Mustafa, Agab, Kuku, Said Ahmed, Khamis, Abuaagla, Khidir, Alhassan, Omer, Eisa, Bakhit.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Senegal are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Each of Senegal’s last six games has featured under 2.5 goals.

Sudan have avoided defeat in 16 of their last 17 matches.

Eight of Sudan’s last nine matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Senegal are unbeaten in their last six head-to-head meetings with Sudan.

Five of the last six head-to-head encounters have seen under 2.5 goals scored.

Senegal vs Sudan match prediction

Senegal go into this match as favorites. They’re playing at home, in excellent form, and level on points with their direct rivals for a spot in the next round — Sudan. A home win is crucial for Senegal to solidify their advantage and at least secure second place. Given Senegal’s consistency and quality squad, they have every chance to dictate the tempo and deliver a confident display. My bet for this match is Senegal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.58.