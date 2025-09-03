RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Senegal vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Senegal vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Senegal vs Sudan prediction Photo: https://www.cafonline.com/Author unknownn
Senegal
Senegal Senegal Schedule Senegal News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Sudan
Sudan Sudan Schedule Sudan News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1)
Odds: 1.58
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the 7th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Senegal will face Sudan. The match is set for Friday, September 5, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Senegal

Senegal are enjoying a confident World Cup qualifying campaign, consistently delivering solid results. After six matches played, the team sits second in their group with 12 points and a goal difference of 8:1, trailing group leaders DR Congo by just a single point.

On home soil, Senegal remain a formidable force: in this qualifying cycle, they have claimed two wins and a draw. In the first round against Sudan, Senegal played out a goalless draw away from home, then met their rivals twice at the African Nations Championship. Both group stage meetings ended 0-0, while their playoff clash finished 1-1, with Senegal prevailing in the penalty shootout. It’s worth noting that those squads consisted exclusively of players from African domestic leagues.

Looking at official home fixtures against Sudan in qualifiers and major tournaments, there has only been one such encounter, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Senegal.

Sudan

Sudan are also enjoying an impressive qualifying run, matching Senegal point for point. Their away form has been especially notable: Sudan have won every road game in this campaign, and have yet to concede a single goal away from home. Adding to their credentials, Sudan pulled off a surprise at home by beating group leaders DR Congo 1-0.

The team is showing excellent form and confidence: across all competitions, including friendlies, Sudan are unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches. However, only three of those have been wins, with nine ending in draws. At the recent African Nations Championship, Sudan reached the semifinals, losing to Madagascar, and then fell to Senegal in the third-place playoff.

The head-to-head record with Senegal spans six matches. The balance tips in Senegal’s favor — three wins and three draws.

Probable lineups

  • Senegal: E. Mendy, Diatta, Niakate, Koulibaly, An. Mendy, Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Camara, Dia, Sarr, Mane.
  • Sudan: Mustafa, Agab, Kuku, Said Ahmed, Khamis, Abuaagla, Khidir, Alhassan, Omer, Eisa, Bakhit.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Senegal are unbeaten in their last six matches.
  • Each of Senegal’s last six games has featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Sudan have avoided defeat in 16 of their last 17 matches.
  • Eight of Sudan’s last nine matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Senegal are unbeaten in their last six head-to-head meetings with Sudan.
  • Five of the last six head-to-head encounters have seen under 2.5 goals scored.

Senegal vs Sudan match prediction

Senegal go into this match as favorites. They’re playing at home, in excellent form, and level on points with their direct rivals for a spot in the next round — Sudan. A home win is crucial for Senegal to solidify their advantage and at least secure second place. Given Senegal’s consistency and quality squad, they have every chance to dictate the tempo and deliver a confident display. My bet for this match is Senegal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game W1(- 1)
Odds: 1.58
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Carolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips – September 4, 2025 Carolina Muchova Odds: 1.96 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.72 Lorenzo Musetti Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
France vs Iceland prediction EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00 France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Recommended Mostbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Bet now Melbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Chad vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.68 Ghana Recommended Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Recommended 1xBet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Bet now Melbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.95 Equatorial Guinea Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores