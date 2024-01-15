RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Senegal vs Gambia prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Senegal vs Gambia prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Senegal vs Gambia prediction
Senegal Senegal
Africa Cup of Nations Yesterday, 09:00 Senegal - Gambia
Finished
3 : 0
International, Yamoussoukro, Stade Charles Konan Banny
Gambia Gambia
Pape Gueye
4’
Lamine Camara
52’ 86’
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 2.85

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Senegal team will play against the Gambia team. The nominal home team are the obvious favorites of the match and will most likely achieve a landslide victory. The meeting will take place on January 15.

Senegal

The Senegal team played against Niger in its last match before the tournament and won with a score of 1:0. Now this team is eager to taste victory again. The only goal in that meeting was scored by Formosa Mendy in the last minute of the match.

It is interesting that Senegal rarely concedes an own goal and often plays “low” matches. In the last five meetings, the Senegalese have three victories, one defeat and one draw.

Gambia

In their last match, Gambia played against Ivory Coast in World Cup qualifying and was defeated 0:2. Now they need to start their journey at another important tournament and they will try to score those important points against the group favourite.

The matches involving Gambia are quite productive, they often score, but also concede a lot.

History of confrontations

The teams played 18 matches between themselves, 13 of which ended in victory for the Senegalese team. Interestingly, Gambia has never beaten Senegal in its history.

Prediction for the match Senegal - Gambia

It will not be easy for Gambia to break through such a formidable opponent, who are famous for their powerful attack. Most likely, Senegal will accelerate and win a landslide victory with a big score.

