Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

The teams of Senegal and Cameroon will meet in a friendly match. The confrontations will take place on Monday, October 16, and will start at 20:30 CET.

Senegal



The qualification for the African Cup of Nations, which will be in 2024, ended in September. Senegal confidently won the qualifying group, ahead of the national teams of Mozambique, Benin and Rwanda.

Now, the team is preparing to start the qualification for the World Cup 2026 and the aforementioned African Cup. The friendly match against the national team of Cameroon will be the only game before the start of qualification for the World Cup.

Cameroon



Cameroon also won its qualifying group and made it to the finals of the African Cup of Nations. The team left Burundi and Namibia behind and the team of Kenyan was disqualified.



Being on the eve of the start of the qualifying cycle for the World Championship, the team, unlike its next opponent, decided to hold 2 friendly matches. The other day, the team lost in a battle against the isolated team of Russia.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



• Senegal, if we take into account 10 previous confrontations, has suffered only 1 defeat.

• Cameroon has failed to win 9 away games in a row.

• There is balance in head-to-head matches.

Prediction



Since the opponent will not be pressured by the result in the following match, I assume that they will be able to show effective football and the result will be a draw.

