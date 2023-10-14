RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Senegal vs Cameroon prediction
Senegal Senegal
Friendly International 16 oct 2023, 14:30 Senegal - Cameroon
-
- : -
International, Leopold Sedar Senghor
Cameroon Cameroon
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.25

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The teams of Senegal and Cameroon will meet in a friendly match. The confrontations will take place on Monday, October 16, and will start at 20:30 CET.

Senegal


The qualification for the African Cup of Nations, which will be in 2024, ended in September. Senegal confidently won the qualifying group, ahead of the national teams of Mozambique, Benin and Rwanda.

Now, the team is preparing to start the qualification for the World Cup 2026 and the aforementioned African Cup. The friendly match against the national team of Cameroon will be the only game before the start of qualification for the World Cup.

Cameroon


Cameroon also won its qualifying group and made it to the finals of the African Cup of Nations. The team left Burundi and Namibia behind and the team of Kenyan was disqualified.


Being on the eve of the start of the qualifying cycle for the World Championship, the team, unlike its next opponent, decided to hold 2 friendly matches. The other day, the team lost in a battle against the isolated team of Russia.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings


• Senegal, if we take into account 10 previous confrontations, has suffered only 1 defeat.
• Cameroon has failed to win 9 away games in a row.
• There is balance in head-to-head matches.

Prediction


Since the opponent will not be pressured by the result in the following match, I assume that they will be able to show effective football and the result will be a draw.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.25

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 12:00 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Azerbaijan Odds: 1.77 Austria Recommended MelBet
Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 EURO U-21 Qualification 16 oct 2023, 12:30 Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Ukraine U21 Odds: 1.75 England U21 Bet now MelBet
Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Luxembourg Odds: 1.58 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Greece Odds: 1.91 Netherlands Recommended MelBet
Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Iceland Odds: 1.85 Liechtenstein Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:07 Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:51 Croatia lost in Wales, Poland couldn't overcome Moldova, and are the other results Football news Today, 16:47 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Today, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Today, 16:29 The defender from Lecce has attracted interest from top clubs Football news Today, 16:02 Iker Casillas shared his opinion about El Clásico Football news Today, 15:29 In Bayern Munich, they believe that they can sign Florian Wirtz Football news Today, 15:00 Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Football news Today, 14:38 Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga Football news Today, 14:14 Barcelona is interested in Mitoma
Sport Predictions
Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023