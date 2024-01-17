Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.17 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, one of the contenders for the title will meet - the national teams of Senegal and Cameroon. In the first round, the Cameroonians sensationally lost points, while their opponents took three points. The head-to-head meeting of the African football giants will take place on January 19, 2024.

Senegal

In the opening game of the tournament, the Senegalese played against Gambia and won with a score of 3:0. In that meeting, Pape Gueye (4') and Lamine Kamara (52', 86') scored.

The Senegalese team looks very powerful and even before the start of the championship they spoiled their fans with confident results. The Senegalese concede few goals and at the same time score a lot, which cannot but please the team's fans.

If they win, Senegal will advance to the playoffs early. In the final round the team will play against Guinea.

Cameroon

At the start of the tournament, the Cameroonians played against modest Guinea and sensationally gained only one point – 1:1. Despite Cameroon possessing the ball 70% of the time and having 13 shots on target, the team was never able to achieve the desired result.

If Cameroon loses, it will still have a chance of qualifying. Everything will depend on the result of the other match in the group.

In the final round, Cameroon will play against the Gambia team.

History of the confrontation

In the last head-to-head meeting, the Senegalese team won with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match Senegal – Cameroon

Cameroon only needs a win and that means the team will play attacking football. I think there will be a bet here: both will score.