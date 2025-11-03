ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 4, 2025

Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay prediction @SekhukhuneFc / X
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 04 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, November 4, in a South African Premier Division clash, Sekhukhune United will host Richards Bay on their home turf. Read on for detailed insights into the teams' form and a match prediction.

See also: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College prediction and betting tips 04 November 2025

Match preview

Sekhukhune United come into this fixture as one of the season's frontrunners. After ten rounds, the team has collected 20 points and sits 2nd in the league standings. Sekhukhune boasts an impressive defensive record—conceding on average just 0.4 goals per match. This solid foundation, especially at home where fan support and defensive confidence are amplified, gives them a significant edge. However, in their last five games, they've managed only one win, suffered three defeats (including one in the cup), and drawn once.

Sekhukhune United traditionally focus on defensive solidity and control. Their record for goals conceded suggests they rarely allow opponents much space. At the same time, they have attacking potential, looking to apply pressure in midfield and capitalize on quick transitions.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, have had a less successful start. After 11 matches, the Durban club has earned 12 points and sits 12th in the table. Richards Bay have one of the league's weakest attacks, scoring just eight goals. Despite that, their recent form in the league is somewhat better than Sekhukhune's: they've won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches.

Richards Bay often find themselves playing catch-up. Their style relies on counterattacks and set pieces, but the lack of consistently high attacking pressure and a reliable defense makes it tough for them against stronger opponents. Playing away, it will be difficult for them to dictate the tempo.

Probable lineups

Sekhukhune: Sapunga, Mashiloane, Ndlowu, Thokolo, Letlapa, Monare, Mkhize, Rammala, Mncube, Makgalwa, Grobler
Richards Bay: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Zulu, Mntungwa, Mutizwa, Zuke, Zikhali, Ndelu, Thikazi, Mhango

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five meetings, each team has won twice, with one match ending in a draw
  • Sekhukhune are winless in four consecutive matches
  • Richards Bay have won four of their last seven games

Prediction

I don't expect either side to produce a high-scoring game. My prediction: both teams to score — NO at 1.5

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda prediction AFC Champions League Today, 08:45 Nasaf vs Al Wahda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 3, 2025 Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 2.11 Al-Wahda Recommended 1xBet
Al-Duhail SC vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League Today, 11:00 Al-Duhail vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025 Al-Duhail SC Odds: 1.51 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Melbet
Tractor vs Al Shorta prediction AFC Champions League Today, 11:00 Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 3 November 2025 Tractor Odds: 1.51 Al Shorta Bet now Mostbet
Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 2.05 Genoa Recommended 1xBet
Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction AFC Champions League Today, 13:15 Al-Gharafa vs Al-Hilal: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025 Al-Gharafa Odds: 1.65 Al Hilal Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Lazio Odds: 2.01 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.61 Osasuna Recommended 1xBet
Sunderland vs Everton prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Sunderland vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 2 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.77 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Kaizer Chiefs — Orbit College Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.47 Orbit College Recommended 1xBet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague — Arsenal Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.71 Arsenal Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores