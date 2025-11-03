Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, November 4, in a South African Premier Division clash, Sekhukhune United will host Richards Bay on their home turf. Read on for detailed insights into the teams' form and a match prediction.

Match preview

Sekhukhune United come into this fixture as one of the season's frontrunners. After ten rounds, the team has collected 20 points and sits 2nd in the league standings. Sekhukhune boasts an impressive defensive record—conceding on average just 0.4 goals per match. This solid foundation, especially at home where fan support and defensive confidence are amplified, gives them a significant edge. However, in their last five games, they've managed only one win, suffered three defeats (including one in the cup), and drawn once.

Sekhukhune United traditionally focus on defensive solidity and control. Their record for goals conceded suggests they rarely allow opponents much space. At the same time, they have attacking potential, looking to apply pressure in midfield and capitalize on quick transitions.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, have had a less successful start. After 11 matches, the Durban club has earned 12 points and sits 12th in the table. Richards Bay have one of the league's weakest attacks, scoring just eight goals. Despite that, their recent form in the league is somewhat better than Sekhukhune's: they've won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches.

Richards Bay often find themselves playing catch-up. Their style relies on counterattacks and set pieces, but the lack of consistently high attacking pressure and a reliable defense makes it tough for them against stronger opponents. Playing away, it will be difficult for them to dictate the tempo.

Probable lineups

Sekhukhune: Sapunga, Mashiloane, Ndlowu, Thokolo, Letlapa, Monare, Mkhize, Rammala, Mncube, Makgalwa, Grobler

Richards Bay: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Zulu, Mntungwa, Mutizwa, Zuke, Zikhali, Ndelu, Thikazi, Mhango

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five meetings, each team has won twice, with one match ending in a draw

Sekhukhune are winless in four consecutive matches

Richards Bay have won four of their last seven games

Prediction

I don't expect either side to produce a high-scoring game. My prediction: both teams to score — NO at 1.5