Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 September 2025

Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
South African Betway Premiership (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Chippa United Chippa United
Prediction on game Win Sekhukhune United
Odds: 1.71
One of the marquee fixtures of Matchweek 8 in the South African Premier Division takes place on Wednesday at the Polokwane stadium, where league leaders Sekhukhune United host one of the season's strugglers, Chippa United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with excellent prospects for success.

Match preview

The hosts enter this encounter as the breakout sensation of the season: after seven rounds, Eric Tinkler’s side confidently tops the table with 19 points. Sekhukhune have won six matches and drawn just once, conceding only two goals—the best defensive record in the league.

In the previous round, the team eked out a narrow win over Golden Arrows (1-0), once again showcasing their reliability and ability to see out results. Offensively, they’ve also been impressive: Sekhukhune are averaging nearly two goals per game this season. Their home form stands out in particular—three wins and a draw with zero defeats.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in crisis and sit 16th after seven games, having collected just four points. Chippa have lost five matches, including all three away fixtures where they have yet to earn a single point. Their latest outing saw them fall to Polokwane City (1-2), further deepening their woes.

A toothless attack (five goals scored) and a leaky defense (13 conceded) make Chippa prime candidates for a relegation battle. Under Sinethemba Badela, the team looks shaky, lacking structure and discipline. Defensive issues are glaring, and there’s little stability or creativity going forward.

Probable lineups

  • Sekhukhune United: Liner — Cardoso, Thokolo, Letlapa, Matsimbi — Monare, Mkhize — Mnqube, Mntambo, Makhgalwa — Grobler
  • Chippa United: Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sekhukhune have won three of their last five meetings with Chippa, drawing the other two.
  • This season, the hosts have conceded just two goals in seven matches.
  • Chippa United have lost all three of their away games in the league so far.

Prediction

Sekhukhune’s form and their flawless home run make them clear favorites for this match. Chippa, on the other hand, have shown nothing to suggest they can spring a surprise. Backing a home win looks the safest bet, with 'both teams to score – no' as a solid alternative pick.

