Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

On July 31, Sebastian Baez - Stefanos Tsitsipas will play their third round match at the Olympics. Prediction for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Sebastian Baez

The Argentine can be considered a classic representative of the South American continent, these guys love to play on the ground and actually avoid other surfaces. In the world ranking, Baez occupies a solid 18th place, he won two tournaments this season, both, of course, on the ground. The athlete has prospects, he is 23 years old, needs more versatility.

At this tournament he managed to get past Brazilian Monteiro in the first round - 6:4, 6:3, but in the second round he had unexpected problems with Lebanese Hassan - 6:2, 3:6, 7:6.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek tennis player is well known to the fans, he has been playing at the top level for a long time, he has not taken any slams, but this does not cancel the fact that he is a strong player. The main problem of Tsitsipas is that he is not quite stable psychologically, in terms of technique and playing qualities there are no problems.

The athlete is not having the best season, which is why he fell out of the top 10, now he is ranked 11th in the world rankings. Tsitsipas looked good in the dirt part of the season, where he even won a prestigious tournament in Monte Carlo. At the Olympics, he managed to pass Belgian Bergs - 7:6, 1:6, 6:1, as well as British Evans - 6:1, 6:2.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The tennis players crossed paths twice, including once on dirt, both matches were hard fought and ended with Tsitsipas' victories.

Baez has played 35 matches this season on the ground, winning 25, Tsitsipas won 21 of 26 matches on this surface.

On this meeting bookmakers offer the following odds: W1 - 3.85, W2 - 1.28.

Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction

Two strong top-20 players meet, so the match will definitely be difficult for both tennis players. Tsitsipas is the expected favorite of this pair, although it will definitely not be easy for him. In such an unpredictable match I consider a bet on a total of more than 21.5 games to be a working bet.