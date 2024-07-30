RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Sebastian Baez Sebastian Baez
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 06:00 Sebastian Baez - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas
Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 2.03

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On July 31, Sebastian Baez - Stefanos Tsitsipas will play their third round match at the Olympics. Prediction for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Sebastian Baez

The Argentine can be considered a classic representative of the South American continent, these guys love to play on the ground and actually avoid other surfaces. In the world ranking, Baez occupies a solid 18th place, he won two tournaments this season, both, of course, on the ground. The athlete has prospects, he is 23 years old, needs more versatility.

At this tournament he managed to get past Brazilian Monteiro in the first round - 6:4, 6:3, but in the second round he had unexpected problems with Lebanese Hassan - 6:2, 3:6, 7:6.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek tennis player is well known to the fans, he has been playing at the top level for a long time, he has not taken any slams, but this does not cancel the fact that he is a strong player. The main problem of Tsitsipas is that he is not quite stable psychologically, in terms of technique and playing qualities there are no problems.

The athlete is not having the best season, which is why he fell out of the top 10, now he is ranked 11th in the world rankings. Tsitsipas looked good in the dirt part of the season, where he even won a prestigious tournament in Monte Carlo. At the Olympics, he managed to pass Belgian Bergs - 7:6, 1:6, 6:1, as well as British Evans - 6:1, 6:2.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The tennis players crossed paths twice, including once on dirt, both matches were hard fought and ended with Tsitsipas' victories.
  • Baez has played 35 matches this season on the ground, winning 25, Tsitsipas won 21 of 26 matches on this surface.
  • On this meeting bookmakers offer the following odds: W1 - 3.85, W2 - 1.28.

Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction

Two strong top-20 players meet, so the match will definitely be difficult for both tennis players. Tsitsipas is the expected favorite of this pair, although it will definitely not be easy for him. In such an unpredictable match I consider a bet on a total of more than 21.5 games to be a working bet.

Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 2.03

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
11’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
11’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
11’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024