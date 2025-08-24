Prediction on game Total over 38,5 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 25, at the US Open, Sebastián Báez and Lloyd Harris will face off. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming clash.

Sebastián Báez

The Argentine is the epitome of a classic Latin American tennis player—an expert on clay courts, but his performances on other surfaces leave much to be desired. Since April, Báez hasn’t managed to string together even two consecutive wins.

This season, he lifted the trophy in Rio and reached finals in Bucharest and Santiago—all on clay. Currently ranked world No. 40 and just 24 years old, Báez’s lack of versatility has stalled his progress. Even at Roland Garros, the premier clay-court event where he could have excelled, the Argentine crashed out in the opening round.

Lloyd Harris

The South African was once a solid tour regular but dropped out of the main circuit due to injury. That’s why he now finds himself down at No. 353 in the rankings. For Harris, this US Open journey started in qualifying, where he battled past the experienced Daniel Evans—6-4, 3-6, 7-5. In the decider, Evans broke first, but Lloyd immediately hit back with a break of his own.

Things got easier from there: Harris eased past China’s Sun 6-2, 6-2, and then dispatched Spain’s Merida Aguilar 6-1, 7-6. He hasn’t had any notable success this season and even endured a seven-match losing streak. Still, he made main draw appearances at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Now 28, the South African is looking to reignite his career.

Match facts

Harris has won just 5 of 11 hard-court matches this season.

Báez has only two wins in eight matches on synthetic surfaces this year.

The odds for this matchup are as follows: P1 – 2.45, P2 – 1.56.

Prediction

This promises to be a showdown between evenly matched opponents. Don’t be misled by Harris’s triple-digit ranking—his true level is much higher. Although Báez holds a lofty ranking, hard courts have always been a tough test for him. These two have never faced each other before. I don’t expect a quick finish here, so my bet is on over 38.5 games in total.