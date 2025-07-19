RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: will Seattle extend their unbeaten run?

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: will Seattle extend their unbeaten run?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction Getty Images
Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Today, 20:30
- : -
USA, Seattle, Lumen Field
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes San Jose Earthquakes Schedule San Jose Earthquakes News San Jose Earthquakes Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Seattle Sounders FC
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In this MLS regular season clash, the Seattle Sounders will go head-to-head with the San Jose Earthquakes. The match is set for the night of Sunday, July 20, kicking off at 2:30 AM Central European Time. Here's my betting tip for this encounter.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: facts and head-to-head

  • Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in four straight matches: two wins and two draws.
  • San Jose Earthquakes are winless in five consecutive games: three draws and two losses.
  • San Jose have scored at least once in their last ten matches, while Seattle have found the net in their last four.
  • San Jose have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight straight games; Seattle — in three.
  • San Jose boast the second-best attack in the Western Conference with 44 goals scored.
  • Seattle Sounders have won and lost the same percentage of matches — 23% each.
  • San Jose have lost just 4% of their matches this season without scoring a single goal.
  • In 85% of this season’s matches, the Earthquakes score more than 1.5 goals per game; Seattle do so in 77%.
  • The previous head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw. San Jose haven’t lost to Seattle since 2021.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: match preview

Seattle Sounders recently competed in the FIFA Club World Cup but struggled mightily: three defeats and an early exit. Since returning, they've played four MLS matches and are showing solid form. Seattle are unbeaten in four straight, with two wins and two draws. The Sounders currently sit fifth in the Western Conference table with 34 points from 22 matches, holding a six-point cushion over 10th place.

San Jose are also part of the Western Conference, but their results have been less consistent than Seattle’s. The Earthquakes are on a five-match winless streak: three draws and two defeats. Still, they've managed to score at least once in each outing. Overall, the Earthquakes are prolific in attack with 44 goals — the second-best tally in the West. However, to secure a playoff spot, they’ll need to find more consistency. Currently, San Jose are ninth with 29 points from 23 matches.

Probable lineups

  • Seattle Sounders: Thomas; A. Roldan, Kim, Reagan, Bell; Vargas, C. Roldan; Ferreira, Rusnák, Rothrock; Musovski
  • San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel; Rodriguez, Wilson, Roberts; Espinoza, Lletget, Tsakiris, Harkes, Costa; Arango, Martinez

Prediction

Seattle are in strong form after their Club World Cup campaign. They’re unbeaten in four, unlike San Jose. I believe the Sounders will secure a home victory, and I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Win Seattle Sounders FC
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lorient vs Osasuna prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.76 Osasuna Recommended 1xBet
Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:30 Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Genk Odds: 2 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Valencia Odds: 2.21 Castellon Bet now Melbet
Braga vs Celta Vigo prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.64 Celta Vigo Recommended Melbet
Sevilla vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Sunderland. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.56 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois prediction The fight for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion Today, 16:30 Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. Prediction for the undisputed world championship bout on 19.07.2025 Oleksandr Usyk Odds: 2.24 Daniel Dubois Bet now 1xBet
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Has Inter Miami bounced back after their previous defeat? New York Red Bulls Odds: 2.5 Inter Miami CF Recommended 1xBet
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:00 São Paulo vs Corinthians: can they break the winless streak? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.62 Corinthians Bet now Melbet
Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction: Who will win El Tráfico? Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.58 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Reims vs OH Leuven prediction Club Friendlies 20 july 2025, 05:00 Reims vs Leuven prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Reims Odds: 2.2 OH Leuven Recommended Melbet
Rot Weiss Ahlen vs Schalke prediction Club Friendlies 20 july 2025, 08:00 Rot Weiss Ahlen vs Schalke prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 July 2025 Rot Weiss Ahlen Odds: 1.67 Schalke Bet now Mostbet
Internacional vs Ceara prediction Serie A Brazil 20 july 2025, 10:00 Internacional vs Ceará prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Internacional Odds: 1.78 Ceara Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central Today, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Charlotte FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Charlotte FC
-
19:30
Instituto - : - River Plate Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
-
River Plate
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains Tennis news Today, 11:03 Venus Williams, 45, set for comeback after 16 months—her first opponent revealed Football news Today, 10:34 Negotiations with Burnley have already begun. Manchester City wants to bring back goalkeeper James Trafford Football news Today, 09:50 Loan with option to buy. Barcelona finalizes Marcus Rashford transfer Football news Today, 09:28 Another talent on the radar. Orlando Pirates eye South Africa defender Khuluma Ndamane Football news Today, 08:59 Instead of Bayern and Barcelona. Xavi Simons opts for the Premier League and wants Chelsea move Football news Today, 08:33 Personal drama. Palmer unfollows his girlfriend Connie Grace on social media Football news Today, 07:55 Fiacre Ntwari on his way out. Nabi excludes Rwanda national team goalkeeper from his plans Football news Today, 07:25 Staying true to their principles. Courtois extends Real Madrid contract for another year Football news Today, 06:54 Here we go! Aubameyang returns to Marseille
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores