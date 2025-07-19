Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: will Seattle extend their unbeaten run?

Prediction on game Win Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In this MLS regular season clash, the Seattle Sounders will go head-to-head with the San Jose Earthquakes. The match is set for the night of Sunday, July 20, kicking off at 2:30 AM Central European Time. Here's my betting tip for this encounter.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: facts and head-to-head

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in four straight matches: two wins and two draws.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in five consecutive games: three draws and two losses.

San Jose have scored at least once in their last ten matches, while Seattle have found the net in their last four.

San Jose have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight straight games; Seattle — in three.

San Jose boast the second-best attack in the Western Conference with 44 goals scored.

Seattle Sounders have won and lost the same percentage of matches — 23% each.

San Jose have lost just 4% of their matches this season without scoring a single goal.

In 85% of this season’s matches, the Earthquakes score more than 1.5 goals per game; Seattle do so in 77%.

The previous head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw. San Jose haven’t lost to Seattle since 2021.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: match preview

Seattle Sounders recently competed in the FIFA Club World Cup but struggled mightily: three defeats and an early exit. Since returning, they've played four MLS matches and are showing solid form. Seattle are unbeaten in four straight, with two wins and two draws. The Sounders currently sit fifth in the Western Conference table with 34 points from 22 matches, holding a six-point cushion over 10th place.

San Jose are also part of the Western Conference, but their results have been less consistent than Seattle’s. The Earthquakes are on a five-match winless streak: three draws and two defeats. Still, they've managed to score at least once in each outing. Overall, the Earthquakes are prolific in attack with 44 goals — the second-best tally in the West. However, to secure a playoff spot, they’ll need to find more consistency. Currently, San Jose are ninth with 29 points from 23 matches.

Probable lineups

Seattle Sounders: Thomas; A. Roldan, Kim, Reagan, Bell; Vargas, C. Roldan; Ferreira, Rusnák, Rothrock; Musovski

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel; Rodriguez, Wilson, Roberts; Espinoza, Lletget, Tsakiris, Harkes, Costa; Arango, Martinez

Prediction

Seattle are in strong form after their Club World Cup campaign. They’re unbeaten in four, unlike San Jose. I believe the Sounders will secure a home victory, and I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.71.