Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak?

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction Getty Images
Seattle Sounders FC
Today, 20:30
- : -
USA, Seattle, Lumen Field
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy LA Galaxy Schedule LA Galaxy News LA Galaxy Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the early hours of Sunday, September 14, the MLS regular season clash will see Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles Galaxy on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 2:30 CET, and I have a betting tip lined up for this encounter.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: match facts and H2H

  • Seattle Sounders have won their last four matches.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy have lost just one of their last five fixtures.
  • The Sounders have scored in three consecutive games, while the Galaxy have conceded in three straight matches.
  • Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine home games.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy haven't won on the road since November 2024.
  • LA Galaxy have the second-worst defense in the Western Conference, conceding 56 goals.
  • Galaxy have kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their matches this season; for the Sounders, it's 22%.
  • In 43% of their games this season, Los Angeles Galaxy have conceded in both halves.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Seattle Sounders defeated Los Angeles 2-0.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: match preview

Seattle Sounders are playing some top-quality football right now and are confidently marching toward another MLS playoff berth. After 27 regular season games, the Sounders have collected 44 points and currently sit fourth in the standings. They trail third place by five points but have two games in hand due to their participation in the Leagues Cup. Moreover, Seattle lifted that trophy, thrashing Inter Miami 3-0 in the final.

Los Angeles Galaxy are the reigning MLS playoff champions, but this season has been nothing short of disastrous for the team. The Galaxy are bottom of the Western Conference table, with just 20 points from 28 rounds. They’re 15 points adrift of the playoff zone with only six regular season matches remaining, so their playoff hopes are all but gone. One of the Galaxy’s main issues has been their away form—they haven’t managed a single win on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Seattle Sounders: Thomas, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting, Roldan, Vargas, Roldan, De la Vega, Ferreira, De Rosario, Rothrock
  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Michovich, Zanka, Garces, Cuevas, Ode, Cerrillo, Reus, Sanabria, Paintsil, Mateus Nascimento, Fagundez

Prediction

Los Angeles have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. Even if they win all their remaining games, the odds are minimal. Seattle, on the other hand, are in excellent form, making a bet on the Sounders to win the optimal choice for this match-up.

