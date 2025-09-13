Prediction on game Win Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the early hours of Sunday, September 14, the MLS regular season clash will see Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles Galaxy on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 2:30 CET, and I have a betting tip lined up for this encounter.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: match facts and H2H

Seattle Sounders have won their last four matches.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost just one of their last five fixtures.

The Sounders have scored in three consecutive games, while the Galaxy have conceded in three straight matches.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine home games.

Los Angeles Galaxy haven't won on the road since November 2024.

LA Galaxy have the second-worst defense in the Western Conference, conceding 56 goals.

Galaxy have kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their matches this season; for the Sounders, it's 22%.

In 43% of their games this season, Los Angeles Galaxy have conceded in both halves.

In their most recent head-to-head, Seattle Sounders defeated Los Angeles 2-0.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: match preview

Seattle Sounders are playing some top-quality football right now and are confidently marching toward another MLS playoff berth. After 27 regular season games, the Sounders have collected 44 points and currently sit fourth in the standings. They trail third place by five points but have two games in hand due to their participation in the Leagues Cup. Moreover, Seattle lifted that trophy, thrashing Inter Miami 3-0 in the final.

Los Angeles Galaxy are the reigning MLS playoff champions, but this season has been nothing short of disastrous for the team. The Galaxy are bottom of the Western Conference table, with just 20 points from 28 rounds. They’re 15 points adrift of the playoff zone with only six regular season matches remaining, so their playoff hopes are all but gone. One of the Galaxy’s main issues has been their away form—they haven’t managed a single win on the road.

Probable line-ups

Seattle Sounders: Thomas, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting, Roldan, Vargas, Roldan, De la Vega, Ferreira, De Rosario, Rothrock

Los Angeles Galaxy: Michovich, Zanka, Garces, Cuevas, Ode, Cerrillo, Reus, Sanabria, Paintsil, Mateus Nascimento, Fagundez

Prediction

Los Angeles have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. Even if they win all their remaining games, the odds are minimal. Seattle, on the other hand, are in excellent form, making a bet on the Sounders to win the optimal choice for this match-up.