Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction
Sean Strickland Sean Strickland
Middleweight title fight 20 jan 2024, 22:00 Sean Strickland - Dricus Du Plessis
Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Dricus Du Plessis Dricus Du Plessis
In the main event of UFC 297, Sean Strickland will face Dricus Du Plessis. The fight will take place in Ontario on the night of Sunday, January 21. The bout will begin no earlier than 05:00 Central European Time.

Sean Strickland

At the beginning of 2022, Sean secured a victory over Swede Hermansson, marking his sixth consecutive win. He was just one fight away from a title shot, but Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira hindered him, knocking him out in the first round. Strickland returned in December and suffered his second defeat, losing to Cannonier by judges' decision in a disputed outcome. However, just a month later, Sean accepted Imavov's challenge and started 2023 with a decision win. He then scored a premature victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov in July and unexpectedly got the long-awaited chance to fight for the title in September. Despite being considered an underdog, Strickland, in the main event of UFC 293, managed to withstand Adesanya and even won the fight by decision.

Dricus Du Plessis

Interestingly, Dricus Du Plessis was initially slated to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Du Plessis, an experienced fighter and considered one of the top contenders in the middleweight division, promised an exciting showdown with Adesanya. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, Du Plessis suffered an injury and had to withdraw from the fight. Instead, Sean Strickland stepped in to face the champion. This turn of events added unexpectedness and tension to the upcoming bout.

Fight Prediction Sean Strickland - Dricus Du Plessis

Bookmakers expect that Sean Strickland's experience, resilience, and fighting spirit will be sufficient to withstand the pressure from the challenging contender. An important factor is Strickland's sports aggression. I believe he will be able to endure his opponent's pressure and defend the champion's title.

