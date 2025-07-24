RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Schalke 04 vs Sevilla prediction Photo: x.com/SevillaFC/ Author unknownn
Schalke 04
Schalke 04 Schalke 04 Schedule Schalke 04 News Schalke 04 Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 11:00
- : -
International,
Sevilla
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.57
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In a friendly fixture, German side Schalke will face off against Spanish outfit Sevilla. The match is set for Saturday, July 26, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on the game’s goal tally.

Match preview

Schalke enters another preseason as a team determined to restore its former stability. Following a disappointing campaign in the 2. Bundesliga, the club has focused on strengthening the squad and improving team chemistry.

The acquisition of midfielder El-Faouzi is expected to inject creativity and help balance the transition from defense to attack. However, defense remains the Achilles’ heel for the Royal Blues. Squad rotation and the active use of young players in friendlies have led to lapses in concentration, especially during the closing stages of matches.

Incoming transfers should bring some much-needed composure. Nikola Katic, who impressed at Plymouth, was signed from Zurich, and Tim Becker joined from Holstein.

In their friendlies, Schalke have looked energetic, relying on vertical attacks and set pieces—areas where they traditionally pose a threat. They’ve faced respectable opponents like Panathinaikos and Twente, and have suffered just one defeat in six matches.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are undergoing an active rebuild this summer under a new coach and a more attacking, dynamic style of play. After a tough La Liga season, the club is aiming to reclaim its status as a contender for European competitions.

In their preseason matches, the Andalusians have played open football—combining short passing with rapid switches to the flanks. Their threat comes from full-backs pushing high and an aggressive front three. However, results have been mixed: a win over Wydad, a loss to Birmingham, and a draw against Sunderland.

Just like Schalke, Sevilla are not without defensive issues. Their back line often struggles with quick transitions, which could be exploited by Schalke’s pressing game.

Los Nervionenses are striving to keep their core squad intact and plan to add a few high-quality signings. Notable departures include Suso and Saul Niguez, whose loan spell has ended. Rafa Mir, Adnan Januzaj, and Kelechi Iheanacho have returned from loans, while Suazo and Gonzalez have joined on free transfers from Toulouse and Celta, respectively.

Match facts

  • Schalke have kept clean sheets in their last three preseason matches.
  • Sevilla have scored exactly one goal per game in their summer friendlies.
  • Schalke average 1.2 goals per game, while Sevilla average 1 goal per game.

Probable lineups

  • Schalke: Heekeren, Gulacsi, Gruder, Khadr, Nude, Sanchez, Remmert, Bulut, Zalazar, Donkor, Ba.
  • Sevilla: Fernandez, Martinez, Oso, Agoume, Bade, Collado, Sanchez, Bueno, Ejuke, Lukebakio, Romero.

H2H

Schalke have never beaten Sevilla: two official draws and a loss in a friendly.

Prediction

Both sides are experimenting with their lineups, focusing on attack, and haven’t always been reliable at the back. While Schalke have tightened up defensively, these are still just friendlies. Bookmakers slightly favor Sevilla, but the result here won’t be decisive. I expect a rather uneventful match and will bet on under 3 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.57
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.69 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Nice prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.62 Nice Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 08:00 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Hamburger SV vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.6 Monaco Recommended Melbet
AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 1.75 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs St. Pauli prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.8 St. Pauli Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.75 Middlesbrough Recommended Mostbet
PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 11:30 PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.84 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Cadiz vs Granada prediction Friendly match 26 july 2025, 13:45 Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Cadiz Odds: 1.8 Granada Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:30 Official. Bafana Bafana wing-back signs new contract with European club Football news Today, 14:18 Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba suspended for one MLS match Football news Today, 14:10 Amorim sets Manchester United's transfer priorities Football news Today, 13:33 Jules Koundé to continue playing for Barcelona until 2030 Football news Today, 13:27 Arteta speaks publicly for the first time about the signing of Gyökeres Football news Today, 12:57 It has been revealed what Vinícius Júnior is demanding from Real Madrid in contract extension talks Football news Today, 12:57 Laporta comments on Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday party Football news Today, 12:26 Ghana vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025 Football news Today, 12:20 Liverpool clubs compete for Juventus midfielder Boxing News Today, 11:58 Deontay Wilder is confident the fight against Joshua will happen
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores