Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

In a friendly fixture, German side Schalke will face off against Spanish outfit Sevilla. The match is set for Saturday, July 26, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on the game’s goal tally.

Match preview

Schalke enters another preseason as a team determined to restore its former stability. Following a disappointing campaign in the 2. Bundesliga, the club has focused on strengthening the squad and improving team chemistry.

The acquisition of midfielder El-Faouzi is expected to inject creativity and help balance the transition from defense to attack. However, defense remains the Achilles’ heel for the Royal Blues. Squad rotation and the active use of young players in friendlies have led to lapses in concentration, especially during the closing stages of matches.

Incoming transfers should bring some much-needed composure. Nikola Katic, who impressed at Plymouth, was signed from Zurich, and Tim Becker joined from Holstein.

In their friendlies, Schalke have looked energetic, relying on vertical attacks and set pieces—areas where they traditionally pose a threat. They’ve faced respectable opponents like Panathinaikos and Twente, and have suffered just one defeat in six matches.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are undergoing an active rebuild this summer under a new coach and a more attacking, dynamic style of play. After a tough La Liga season, the club is aiming to reclaim its status as a contender for European competitions.

In their preseason matches, the Andalusians have played open football—combining short passing with rapid switches to the flanks. Their threat comes from full-backs pushing high and an aggressive front three. However, results have been mixed: a win over Wydad, a loss to Birmingham, and a draw against Sunderland.

Just like Schalke, Sevilla are not without defensive issues. Their back line often struggles with quick transitions, which could be exploited by Schalke’s pressing game.

Los Nervionenses are striving to keep their core squad intact and plan to add a few high-quality signings. Notable departures include Suso and Saul Niguez, whose loan spell has ended. Rafa Mir, Adnan Januzaj, and Kelechi Iheanacho have returned from loans, while Suazo and Gonzalez have joined on free transfers from Toulouse and Celta, respectively.

Match facts

Schalke have kept clean sheets in their last three preseason matches.

Sevilla have scored exactly one goal per game in their summer friendlies.

Schalke average 1.2 goals per game, while Sevilla average 1 goal per game.

Probable lineups

Schalke : Heekeren, Gulacsi, Gruder, Khadr, Nude, Sanchez, Remmert, Bulut, Zalazar, Donkor, Ba.

: Heekeren, Gulacsi, Gruder, Khadr, Nude, Sanchez, Remmert, Bulut, Zalazar, Donkor, Ba. Sevilla: Fernandez, Martinez, Oso, Agoume, Bade, Collado, Sanchez, Bueno, Ejuke, Lukebakio, Romero.

H2H

Schalke have never beaten Sevilla: two official draws and a loss in a friendly.

Prediction

Both sides are experimenting with their lineups, focusing on attack, and haven’t always been reliable at the back. While Schalke have tightened up defensively, these are still just friendlies. Bookmakers slightly favor Sevilla, but the result here won’t be decisive. I expect a rather uneventful match and will bet on under 3 total goals.