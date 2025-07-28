RU RU ES ES FR FR
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction Photo: flickr.com/ Author unknownn
SC Feyenoord SC Feyenoord
Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:00
Rotterdam, Warkenoord
Noordwijk Noordwijk
In this friendly match, Dutch sides SC Feyenoord and Noordwijk are set to face off. The clash will take place on Tuesday, July 29, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

SC Feyenoord is an amateur team representing a sports club historically linked to the famous Rotterdam Feyenoord, but competing at a lower tier.

The team is based in Rotterdam and plays in the fifth tier of Dutch football (Vierde Divisie), where it battles with other semi-professional and amateur clubs. The squad typically focuses on young local talents, often academy graduates, and promotes an open, attacking brand of football. Especially at home, SC Feyenoord displays aggression down the flanks and makes active use of set pieces.

During the off-season, the club holds a series of friendlies to gauge the squad's fitness and integrate new players. In these matches, the team often produces high-scoring affairs—both for and against—since their defensive organization is still a work in progress.

Against more high-profile opponents, SC Feyenoord rarely sits back; instead, they look to showcase ambition and seek out attacking opportunities. This approach makes for entertaining and goal-rich games.

Noordwijk spent several years as a solid mid-table side in the Tweede Divisie, the third tier of Dutch football, but suffered relegation at the end of last season.

The team boasts a higher level of organization and game experience compared to SC Feyenoord. The club from the town of Noordwijk is renowned for its stability and its knack for assembling squads comprised of seasoned semi-professionals and former academy players from top clubs.

Noordwijk's tactical setup emphasizes quick transitions from defense to attack and an assertive midfield presence. Up front, they rely on powerful strikers and tenacious wingers, who often cause headaches for opposition defenses.

This pre-season, Noordwijk will play several friendlies. Despite being the away side, they are unlikely to sit back against SC Feyenoord—coaching staff prefer to drill their aggressive style regardless of the opponent.

Match facts

  • SC Feyenoord have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Noordwijk have lost only once in their previous five outings.
  • SC Feyenoord average 1.3 goals per game, while Noordwijk score an average of 1.6 goals per game away from home.

Probable lineups

  • SC Feyenoord: Shermeer, Espino, Lopez, de Zwart, Dobber, Geluk, Jose, Mierop, Lopez, Obiku, Versteen.
  • Noordwijk: Roggeveen, Neto, Struiker, Franken, da Fonseca, Reemnet, Groot, El-Harbachi, Gak, Wendt, Roep.

H2H

Four years ago, Noordwijk defeated SC Feyenoord in a friendly match.

Prediction

This match promises to be lively and high-scoring, with both sides focusing on attack. That sets up a potentially eventful contest, ideal for goal-based bets. I expect the teams to deliver an entertaining game and am backing over 2 total goals.

